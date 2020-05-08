Basketball season officially closes; St. Charles boys, Westlake girls named state semifinalists

Over the past week, the respective coaches of the St. Charles High School boys basketball and Westlake High School girls basketball teams have finally been given some closure on the season.
The St. Charles boys and Westlake girls had earned a berth into state semifinals in March — the Spartans in 3A and the Wolverines in 2A — but those games were initially postponed by the coronavirus pandemic and stayed postponed for over a month. Then last week, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced the cancellation of spring sports as well as the remainder of the winter state basketball tournaments.
A week after that announcement, another one came from the MPSSAA and basketball coaches around the state discovered all remaining teams would simply be designated as state semifinalists in the official records.
“The MPSSAA firmly believes the schools and student-athletes, who were on the verge of participating in the State Semifinals/Finals, deserve appropriate recognition for their accomplishments within their respective school’s historic basketball season,” reads part of the statement from MPSSAA executive director R. Andrew Warner. “Therefore, the MPSSAA Executive Council has authorized the awarding of State Semifinalists team and individual awards to the 16 boys and 16 girls high school teams who advanced to the 2020 State Basketball Tournament.”
The St. Charles boys basketball team had enjoyed nearly a perfect run through the season, which finishes at 26-1 overall. The Spartans won the SMAC Potomac Division title and the SMAC championship game over Huntingtown, then later upended Chopticon and Prince George’s County foes Oxon Hill and Potomac to claim the 3A South Region I title. St. Charles defeated Watkins Mill of Montgomery County in the 3A state quarterfinals to earn a berth in the state semifinals against Atholton of Howard County.
The MPSSAA postponed the state semifinals and finals slated for the weekend of March 12 to 14, the boys games scheduled to be played at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park and the girls contests at Towson University’s SECU Arena, in the early days of the outbreak. As the deadline for reopening schools throughout the state continued to get pushed back, the chances for concluding the state playoffs diminished and eventually were canceled altogether.
“I think we had all held out hope that eventually we would be able to play the last two games,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. “We were excited to play Atholton in the state semifinals and then get the chance to play Poly, which had won the previous three state titles. But it would have been a chance for all the guys to play on the big floor at the University of Maryland.”
Likewise, Westlake (15-10 overall) had emerged as the genuine Cinderella team in the 2A bracket, rebounding from a 2-6 start to win the 2A South Region I title, defeating Lackey in the final, and then upended top seed Parkside of Wicomico County in the state quarterfinals. The Wolverines were then slated to face defending 2A state champion Pikesville of Baltimore County in the state semifinals, a challenge that Wolverines head coach Lydia Ford and her players were eager to accept.
“In the weeks since the games were postponed, even though we could not practice together, the girls stayed ready by doing their individual workouts at home,” Ford said. “All of the coaches had come up with a game plan to face Pikesville and we were ready. It’s too bad that the girls won’t get that chance now.”
Campbell and Ford remained perplexed that the MPSSAA simply opted to label all the remaining 32 teams, 16 boys and 16 girls among the four classifications, as state semifinalists. In doing so, the state is advocating leaving the four boys and four girls classification titles vacant for the 2019-2020 season.
“I’m really kind of numb to the whole situation now,” Ford said. “I’m disappointed that we could not get to play the semifinals. At this point, every team had the same chance to win a state title. We still plan to honor our girls at an awards banquet of some sort at some time this summer when it’s OK for everyone to meet in one place. It’s just a shame the season ended how it did.”
“There really wasn’t a whole lot the state could do differently,” Campbell said. “It would have been tough to name everyone as co-champs and have all those paper champs. I felt bad for the kids because they didn’t have a chance to play on the big floor at Maryland. As a fan, I was disappointed because I didn’t have the chance to see us play Poly.”
The MPSSAA release on Tuesday noted the MPSSAA would send a set of commemorative roster cards and one State Tournament Spalding-TF 1000 Classic official game ball to each of the 32 teams that reached the state semifinals.
