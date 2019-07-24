In its fifth year, the Bermuda Soccer Camp at Huntingtown High School’s Bermuda fields continues to provide soccer players in Southern Maryland with exposure to high level training from former and current professional players and coaches from around the world.
“The main goal for our camp is to provide a high level of training and prepare the players who want to play in college as well as the high school kids to get them ready for the season,” Huntingtown head boys soccer coach Charlie Russell said. “We have college and international coaches here as well as former and current professional players which is good exposure for all of the campers.”
The camp began Monday and ends on Friday. Each day the camp has two sessions with a youth camp for players 5 to 13 held in the evening and a high school and college prep camp in the morning.
“Just to see a big amount of kids come out and want to play, especially in heat like this, is great,” said Philip Brown, a former Hurricanes soccer player and 2015 Huntingtown graduate. “This is one of the only camps in the county that brings coaches of this caliber out. It is a big deal. You can actually make strides in your game by just coming to the camp as simple as it sounds.”
Between the two sessions, this year’s camp has roughly 200 participants, whlie 31 players traveled from Bermuda to participate and experience the camp.
“We brought our children out here for a different experience of training than from Bermuda,” said Keith Bean, a parent of one of the Bermuda players in the camp. “They don’t get to see this type of environment and exposure to different coaches here should help them out.”
Dennis Brown, a former Bermuda professional soccer player, noted the experience of the camp is what makes him continue to come back and help out and bring Bermudian youth players over to participate as well.
“We really enjoy the Calvert County, Maryland experience,” Brown said. “This is the second year I have brought players over from Bermuda, and we just enjoy the experience. I am looking forward to another very good camp.”
Another former professional Bermudian soccer player Clyde Best is at this summer’s camp to share his expertise of the game and give back to the youth. Best scored 47 goals as a striker for West Ham United between 1968 and 1976 before his professional career ended in 1984.
“It is always nice to come back and give something to try and help the children. That is what it is all about,” Best said. “We had people do it for us, so it is only natural that we do it for them. A lot of kids have wonderful opportunities today, so it is up to them how far they want to go with it.”
Former Huntingtown soccer player Adam Lundegard was once a participant in at the camp and recently made his professional soccer debut in Louisville playing as a member of the Loudoun United in June.
“Adam Lundegard had an opportunity two years ago when Clyde Best recommended him to go to West Ham,” Russell said. “Now two years later, [Lundegard] made his professional debut at 15 years old which is pretty impressive. That is what we are looking to do is provide high-level experience for the players that also provides opportunity.”
Lundegard noted how special it is for him to come back and help with the camp and see the growth in a program he was once a participant in.
“It means a lot to come back and see that the camp is growing every year,” Lundegard said. “The camp has done a lot for me with bringing in legends from West Ham, Man City, and Bermuda players and coaches, as well. It is a great experience overall and great to see a nice soccer community in Calvert County all come together.”
Jack Bijsterveld, a trainer at FC Utrecht which is a professional soccer academy in the Netherlands, was honored to be able to bring his coaching expertise to the campers. Bijsterveld played on the highest amateur soccer level in the Netherlands before quitting his career as a player at the age of 22 to focus on coaching.
“It is an honor to be here,” Bijsterveld said. “This is a big camp and the players are doing pretty well with the heat. I see a lot of talented and good technical skills among the players and I am excited to be a part of the camp this week.”
Calverton co-head coaches Brian Martin and Jason Boxx were excited to see the turnout on the camp’s opening day.
“For me, I love working with youth players and people from different backgrounds and teams,” said Boxx, who was recently hired as an assistant coach on Loudoun United FC coaching staff for the remainder of the 2019 season. “It is always nice to see the passion the kids have and I am all about helping kids improve who want to learn and get better.”
The campers not only gain the knowledge and advice of former and professional players and coaches, but also exposure for college coaches in attendance at the camp throughout the week.
“[The camp] is a great opportunity for me to recruit up in this area and also get a look at some Bermudian players too,” said Tony Faticoni, the head men’s soccer coach at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina. “Last year was the first year that I was at the camp and I was really impressed with how the camp was run and the talent here. This is something I think I will do for the future.”
