The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs need to pick up some wins and quickly if they want to get into the Atlantic League playoffs.
Monday’s 6-5 win over the High Point Rockers to begin a four-game series at BB&T Point ballpark in North Carolina was a good start for Southern Maryland.
The Blue Crabs scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn around a 4-1 deficit and held on for the win.
Josh McAdams led off the frame with a home run. Later, after an RBI double from Jon Griffin, Tony Thomas provided the big hit, a three-run blast to center field to give the visitors the lead.
Southern Maryland led 6-4 into the bottom of the ninth and called on closer Mat Latos to shut the door. Latos gave up a leadoff homer to Richie Shaffer, then retired High Point in order to end the game.
The win after losing three of four games to York in a weekend series has the Blue Crabs (51-70 overall, 25-26 Freedom Division second half) 6 1/2 games behind the Revolution with 19 games remaining heading into Tuesday night’s action.
“Our backs are really against the wall and it’s time to go out and win three out of four of the next five series,” Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said after his team fell 3-2 to York on Sunday night to end that four-game series with three straight losses. “We got to do that. We can’t split. We got to win every series from here on out. In a four-game series, you got to win three. We end the season with Sugar Land and we’re going to have to go down there [to Texas] and we’re going to have to sweep them to have any playoff chance.
“I’ve seen baseball. Things change, a lot of strange things can happen. As long as you got games left, you’ve got a chance and that’s all we can ask for.”
Southern Maryland faced off with former teammate Craig Stem on Monday who made his debut with High Point. Stem, who left the Blue Crabs for a stint in the Mexican League, struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings.
John Hayes picked up the win, allowing four runs over six innings. Adam Choplick and James Dykstra each pitched scoreless innings and, despite giving up the Shaffer homer, Latos picked up his 21st save.
The series with High Point continued on Tuesday night and the final two games that were scheduled for tonight and Thursday will now be combined into a doubleheader tonight as areas of North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Dorian.
Blue Crabs lose 3 of 4 to York
Southern Maryland returned home to Waldorf’s Regency Furniture Stadium from an 11-game, three-city road trip for a crucial series with the division-leading Revolution that would help or hurt the Blue Crabs’ chances toward a playoff spot.
Unfortunately for Southern Maryland, the only game it would win counted toward the first half of the season. The three second-half games went to the visitors, including Sunday night’s loss.
“You almost have to play perfect against these guys to beat them,” Cliburn said of York. “Just not enough offense. Good pitching, I thought we pitched well. Beat them the first game here in a first-half game, we shut that team out. They’re pretty good, but not only they’re good, the ball was rolling their way, They had some luck on their side.”
Edwin Garcia broke a scoreless tie with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth. York answered with two runs in the sixth to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Garcia doubled with one out and scored on a two-out single by Thomas to make it a one-run deficit. Thomas reached second on an error when a pickoff attempt went awry, but Cory Vaughn grounded out to end the inning and the Blue Crabs went down in order in the ninth to finish the game.
Southern Maryland starter Kyle Simon, who had allowed just one hit through the first five innings, took the loss after giving up three runs in 7 1/3 innings.
Saturday, York scored two controversial runs in the top of the ninth to beat Southern Maryland, 6-4.
With runners on first and second base and one out in a 4-4 tie, York’s Henry Castillo swung and missed at a two-strike pitch from Dykstra that got away from Blue Crabs catcher Charlie Valerio.
Under the new Atlantic League-Major League Baseball partnership rules, a runner can “steal” first base on a pitch that gets past the catcher. The players heard home plate umpire Warren Nicholson say that the batter was out, which meant Valerio didn’t have to throw to first base.
Also, Castillo headed toward the first-base dugout, but then heard from his teammates to go to first base. He stood on first and, after a discussion between the umpires, was allowed to stay there.
“What threw us off [Saturday night] was the umpire called the runner out. Although he could advance to first base, that wasn’t the problem. The problem was the young man Castillo took four or five steps towards the dugout. In other words he gave himself up that he was out and I guess on the way to the dugout, his dugout guys were like, ‘Hey, run, run, run’, so he ran, but the umpire had already said to my catcher Charlie Valerio that he’s out, he’s out. Charlie was ready to throw the ball to first base for the force out, but [the umpire said], ‘He’s out, he’s out.’ Charlie froze and threw the ball back to the pitcher.”
The play was scored as a strikeout to Castillo and he advanced to first on a Dykstra wild pitch.
“I called a split, the pitch was bouncing and I tried to block it. I blocked the ball, but the ball got away a little bit far and I grabbed the ball and as soon as I grabbed the ball I think to throw to first, but the umpire confused me,” Valerio said. “He started calling, ‘The batter is out. The batter is out.’ like four times and I looked at the umpire and he said yes the batter is out. And then I saw him call timeout before [Castillo] started running again to first base. And then I told him, ‘You can change that play?’ because first of all you’ve already called the batter is out, you’ve made me confused. And then you call timeout before he went to first, right away when he called timeout the play is dead, so he is supposed to be out. And then they decide to change and then they change it.”
Cliburn went out to take Dykstra out of the game and bring in Latos and would later be ejected along with Travis Witherspoon, who was not in the game at the time.
“We make a pitching change, I go to the dugout and Latos is doing his warm-up throws and the next thing you know [the umpires] are coming over to me changing the whole play,” Cliburn said. “The timing, the lapse of time that went by to change a play, you can’t do that and they realized their mistake.”
Cliburn said Sunday that the umpires apologized but the call would still stand.
“It was just a misinterpretation of the rule and we got to live with it,” he said. “Unfortunately it cost us a game, but these rules are different. Everybody is making an adjustment to them.”
The first batter Latos faced was Alvaro Rondon, who delivered with an RBI single to give York a 5-4 lead. Valerio was then ejected for arguing the previous call.
“When they get the bases loaded or whatever, they get a base hit and I get mad at myself because I felt terrible because I don’t throw to first because I trusted the umpire because the umpire said he was out,” Valerio said. “And then he decided to throw me out because I threw my mask in the dirt. … That was his fault, not mine.”
The visitors added one more run in the inning and got the win. Southern Maryland starter Dusten Knight went seven innings in a no-decision, striking out a season-high 12.
“We just got to keep competing, keep working hard, giving our best every time we go to the field and try to play the game hard,” Valerio said.
Friday, the Blue Crabs split a doubleheader with the Revolution.
Game 1, a 7-0 Southern Maryland win, was a makeup of a July 4 postponement and would count towards each team’s first-half record.
McAdams started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run double, then quickly came home on a Witherspoon RBI triple to make it 3-0.
Griffin doubled the Blue Crabs’ lead in the fifth with a three-run home run to left-center and Vaughn followed with a solo blast, his 20th home run of the season.
That was all Southern Maryland starter Ryan Chaffee, making his first start since 2011, needed. Chaffee threw five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while walking five and striking out eight. Kevin Munson tossed the final two frames and struck out four to preserve the shutout as the Blue Crabs officially ended the first-half schedule of games at 26-44.
The teams returned to the second-half schedule for Game 2 and York picked up a 10-1 win.
The Revolution had three consecutive three-run innings in the third through the fifth in a contest that four Blue Crabs pitchers ended up allowing 10 runs and 15 hits.
The lone Southern Maryland run came in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI bloop single from Kent Blackstone.
Blue Crabs win finale over Ducks
Thursday night, Southern Maryland hurler Daryl Thompson was in search of his league-leading 15th win in the finale of a four-game series versus Long Island at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, New York.
Valerio hit a solo blast to right-center to break a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh.
Thompson got the first two outs of the ninth still holding the 1-0 lead. Then he walked Lew Ford, which would end the night for the La Plata High School graduate at 8 2/3 innings.
Latos allowed a single to L.J. Mazzilli, then another to Hector Sanchez that brought home D’Arby Myers, pinch-running for Ford, to tie the game at 1 and limit Thompson to a no-decision.
Thompson gave up a run on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts, throwing 99 pitches in which 70 were for strikes. Thompson is now up 141 strikeouts on the season, which also leads the Atlantic League.
The Blue Crabs would take the lead in the 10th as Long Island reliever Pedro Beato uncorked a wild pitch that scored Rubi Silva, who started the inning at second base after making the last out of the ninth per a new Atlantic League rule set in place this season and advanced to third on a Witherspoon sacrifice bunt.
Latos got the final three outs in the bottom of the 10th to give the Blue Crabs the win and end the road trip at 5-6.
Twitter: @PWSoMdSports