Blue Crabs outfielder Luce founded group designed to help young players

When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs signed outfielder Jake Luce earlier this spring, they knew they were getting a player who has not taken the field in a professional game in three years. But they could see his long-term value in other areas and Luce is already making good on those skills.
Luce has spent five seasons with various independent league squads, sporting a career .248 batting average (161 for 648) with 32 doubles, five triples and eight home runs. Luce had signed a major league contract with the Baltimore Orioles in 2015 and was assigned to the Single-A Aberdeen Ironbirds but never played a game for them.
Luce played briefly in 2017 but has not returned to the field since, although he has hardly remained dormant. In 2014, coincidentally his best season thus far during an independent league career, Luce founded Luce Prospect Group, which is designed to get high school players recognized by college coaches and it sports a stellar batting average.
Although Luce gets dozens of applications from prospective college players, he typically only keeps 10 percent of them as actual clients. Thus far, Luce has taken in 54 prospects and all 54 have earned a college scholarship — an improbable 1.000 batting average — all of whom have earned a combined sum of nearly $4 million in scholarship funds.
“We offer these athletes a chance to be seen by college coaches, but we just don’t want to take on just anybody,” Luce said. “We probably only accept about 10 percent of all the applicants. Not only do we want good athletes, but smart players who are good character guys. College coaches don’t have a lot of scholarships to offer, so we only want to send them guys that they will want.”
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn expects Luce to be an asset to the team on the field and in the clubhouse. Cliburn, who has had a long coaching career since his playing days ended, was impressed with what he saw from Luce last winter in California.
“When I saw Jake Luce last winter in California, I could see that he still had good pop in his bat,” Cliburn said. “He’s not a very big guy, maybe 5-10, 180 pounds, but he can generate plenty of bat speed and I like the way he made contact. He’s going to have a good chance to be in the lineup every day.”
Luce has enjoyed his two full full decades of playing and coaching baseball and remains passionate about both aspects of his career as the delayed start of the Atlantic League season approaches. Despite having missed the two previous seasons and turning 31 early next month, Luce is hardly viewing his best playing days as behind him.
“Some guys peak later than others,” Luce said. “I have not had a full season, ever, and my career at-bats are what most guys get in one season. I’m always staying ready to play and working with the high school players keeps me mentally focused on hitting. When I get to Southern Maryland, I’m eager to do whatever I can to help the Blue Crabs win a championship.”
Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel noted players like Luce are essential building blocks for the future. As Luce does when analyzing players based on intangibles such as character in addition to talent, Knichel believes that she and Cliburn are keen on signing players who represent the club well on and off the field.
“Jake is an all-around great player and person,” Knichel said. “Before even arriving in Southern Maryland he asked what community services activities there would be when he arrived. With his successful business and athletic skills, he’s a top-notch guy.”
