Throughout most the summer, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have received superb pitching from their starters and their relievers, but the offense has often not been able to provide ample run support.
Wednesday evening in Game 3 of a four-game series versus the Long Island Ducks at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, New York, Southern Maryland was able to get the big hit on more than one occasion to pull away in the later innings while the pitching held up their end of the bargain in an 11-5 win, a far cry from scoring just two runs in the opening two games on Monday and Tuesday.
The Blue Crabs (48-67 overall, 23-23 Freedom Division second half) were scheduled to go with Daryl Thompson, the veteran hurler and current pitching coach who leads the Atlantic League in wins (14) and strikeouts (138), but the La Plata High School graduate was a late scratch due to an illness. So John Hayes, Thursday’s scheduled starter, took the mound Wednesday night on three days rest.
Hayes retired the first two Ducks in the bottom of the first before allowing three straight hits and trailed 1-0. But the Blue Crabs responded with three runs in the top of the second as Charlie Valerio belted a two-run home run, his 10th homer of the season, and Josh McAdams followed immediately with a solo shot to lift the visitors to a 3-1 lead. Hayes allowed single runs in the second and third innings and his night was over after four frames.
The 3-3 tie remained until the top of the seventh when Southern Maryland broke the deadlock in a big way with three two-out runs. Jon Griffin drove in a pair with a single, then Tony Thomas followed with another run-scoring single. Griffin and Thomas each had three hits as did McAdams. Neither starter, Hayes, or Long Island hurler, Brian Matusz, a former Baltimore Orioles pitcher, factored in the decision.
Southern Maryland broke the game wide open in the eighth as it batted around and scored five runs. Kent Blackstone delivered a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 7-3. Edwin Garcia followed with a two-run double, his second two-bagger of the night, then Griffin followed with a two-run homer to extend the visitors’ lead to 11-3.
Long Island countered with two runs in its half of the eighth and that would end the scoring in a contest that took over 3 1/2 hours to complete.
Southern Maryland used four relievers after Hayes’ departure with Adam Choplick (3-2) picking up the win with two scoreless innings, the sixth and seventh.
Before Wednesday’s outburst, Southern Maryland has struggled to score runs with Dean Green sidelined with a knee injury that ended his season early and Cory Vaughn has been dealing with a sinus infection and flu-like symptoms that have kept him out of the lineup for the current road trip. With only 10 position players at his disposal, Blue Crabs skipper Stan Cliburn has limited options.
“Our pitching has been great, but we’re really down to 10 players right now with Dean Green and Cory Vaughn out,” Cliburn said. “Vaughn has been dealing with an inner ear infection and a sinus infection and he hasn’t been able to play for the last four, five games. There is only so much I can do with the lineup. The other guys left just have to step up for us.”
Tuesday night, the Blue Crabs were blanked by the Ducks 5-0 despite pitcher Kyle Simon tossing an eight-inning complete game in a losing cause when he threw 137 pitches, 90 for strikes. Simon’s opponent, Seth Simmons, was much better, throwing complete-game, seven-hit shutout while fanning six Blue Crabs and throwing strikes on 83 of 112 pitches. Simmons was the first Ducks pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout this season.
“I thought Simon threw really well, but we just couldn’t score any runs,” Cliburn said. “We don’t have Dean Green and Vaughn right now, so it’s been tough to score runs. We’ve had some chances, but guys have not stepped up in those spots. We’ve also seen some good pitching on this trip. Long Island is 20 games over .500 for a reason.”
Monday night in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks, the Blue Crabs started well by getting two unearned runs in the top of the first and starting hurler Dusten Knight was perfect through 4 2/3 innings. But the Ducks got one run against him in the sixth and two more in the seventh and closer Pedro Beato recorded his fifth save by fanning all four Blue Crabs he faced in the eighth and ninth.
“I thought we had some good chances to win that game on Monday night,” Cliburn said. “We left some runners on, especially in the eighth when they brought in their closer. We just had no answer for Beato. We got those two runs early, but we couldn’t build on that lead and they came back on us late. Knight threw well, we just didn’t score many runs for him.”
Thursday’s finale at Long Island, in which Thompson was scheduled to pitch if he was feeling better, ended an 11-game, three-city road trip that Southern Maryland was 4-6 on through Wednesday.
The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for a four-game, three-game series with the York Revolution beginning with a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. today. The first game of the twin-bill is the makeup of a July 4 postponement that will cap the first-half schedule for both teams and is essentially meaningless, but the second game Friday and two subsequent games Saturday and Sunday will factor heavily in the playoff chances for both teams.
Through Wednesday’s action, York (61-54, 27-19) led the Freedom Division second-half standings by two games over Sugar Land (60-56, 25-21) and four over the Blue Crabs.
“We have six games left with York in the second-half schedule and we have to win at least five of those to have a chance of winning the division,” said Blackstone, who had two hits and stole his 23rd base of the season in Tuesday’s loss. “Starting with that second game Friday against them, we have a lot of must-win games now. Time is running out.”
