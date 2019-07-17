After a sluggish start to the season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned from the All-Star break looking to put the first half of the slate behind them during a four-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
Southern Maryland got a combined shutout from five pitchers and plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning which accounted for all the scoring as the hosts completed the four-game sweep over the Barnstormers at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The Blue Crabs (28-44, 3-0 second half) swept a doubleheader on Friday, 8-3 and 6-0. The opener was the makeup of a May 5 postponement that counted toward the team’s first-half schedule, with the nightcap serving as Game 1 of the second-half schedule in which La Plata High School graduate Daryl Thompson came within two outs of a perfect game.
Saturday’s 7-2 Southern Maryland win saw one of the newest Atlantic League rules come into effect as outfielder Tony Thomas became the first player to “steal” first base. And Sunday’s win not only gave the Blue Crabs a sweep, it also extended the team’s season-high winning streak to six games heading into a three-game series at New Britain which began on Tuesday.
“When you get good pitching the way we have all year, you’re going to win ballgames,” said Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn, who picked up his 1,700th professional win as a skipper in Friday’s Game 1 victory. “Our problem has been our offense. I thought we swung the bats well this weekend and that actually carried over from before the break. All year long, I’ve told these guys I want to see good at-bats. Make outs on your pitch, not theirs.”
Sunday, Southern Maryland starter Brandon Cumpton escaped a hint of trouble in the top of the first, then the Blue Crabs immediately gave him ample support in the home half of the inning by getting to Lancaster starter Kyle Davies very early.
With one out, Edwin Garcia singled up the middle, then Joe Benson followed with a double off the wall in left field. Dean Green followed with a single up the middle that scored Garcia, then Thomas followed with a three-run home run off the clubhouse in left to quickly extend the Blue Crabs’ lead to 4-0.
“Really it all comes down to getting good pitches to hit and waiting for those opportunities,” Green said. “The guys in front of me are getting on base and giving me the chances to drive in some runs and the guys behind me are making sure that I get good pitches to hit. So far, it’s been fun. Our pitching has been great. No matter what they do, it’s up to us as hitters to do our part.”
Cumpton coasted through the second and third innings then encountered trouble in the fourth. Dan Gamache led off the inning with a sharp liner past the bag at first base that appeared destined for the right-field corner. But the ball hit first base umpire Jim Clayton and went less than 10 feet further and that limited Gamache to a single.
With one out, Joe Terdoslavich walked, then K.C. Hobson reached on a grounder to first that first baseman Josh McAdams fielded cleanly but failed to get out of his glove quickly and his tardy throw to second enabled Terdoslavich to reach safely. Cumpton escaped the bases-loaded jam unscathed when he fanned both Andrew Aplin and Parker Morin swinging.
Cumpton (4-8) blanked the Barnstormers on four hits through six innings, then reliever Kevin Munson tossed a perfect seventh.
In the home half of the seventh against Lancaster reliever Logan Sawyer, Kent Blackstone led off with a single then stole second. With two outs, Green was issued an intentional walk and Thomas worked Sawyer for a walk, prompting the Barnstormers to hook Sawyer in favor of left-handed reliever Matt Marksberry, who promptly retired Frank Martinez on the first pitch.
James Dykstra pitched a scoreless eighth, then Lancaster did not go quietly in the top of the ninth against Ryan Chaffee which later prompted another pitching change.
Caleb Gindl led off the inning with a single off Chaffee, then later Aplin worked Chaffee for a two-out walk which forced Cliburn to hook him for closer Mat Latos. Morin hit a sharp grounder that McAdams smothered and threw to Latos at first covering for the final out. That one out gave Latos his ninth save and lowered his ERA to 0.75.
Thomas makes history
Saturday, Southern Maryland starter Michael Kelly limited Lancaster to one run in 6 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision. Dykstra (3-1) collected the win after entering a 1-1 game with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh and escaped the jam by getting Sandford to ground into an inning-ending double play that started with a grounder back to the pitcher.
The Blue Crabs responded with plenty of production in the seventh and eighth innings. They scored four runs in its half of the seventh capped by a single by McAdams on the 12th pitch of that at-bat and added two more in the eighth, led by a Thomas RBI triple.
One of the key moments in the game occurred in the bottom of the sixth when Thomas became the first player to “steal first base” when he took first on a 1-ball, 1-strike pitch that eluded Lancaster catcher Anderson De La Rosa.
It led off the inning and later Thomas would score on a McAdams groundout to tie the game at 1.
“It was just something that I never thought I would be a part of,” Thomas said in a video posted on the Blue Crabs’ Twitter account. “It was late innings, part of the game and the guy on the mound wasn’t consistent around the strike zone and I tried to find a way to get our team on base and the opportunity presented itself. It wasn’t something I thought about going into it, but when I saw the ball stuck underneath the backdrop, I knew I had no shot of getting out at first base and I took off from there.”
This new rule was implemented after the Atlantic League’s All-Star break on an experimental basis with Major League Baseball over a three-year span.
Batters who reach base under this new rule, however, are not credited with a stolen base but instead are scored as reaching on a fielder’s choice. No wild pitch is charged to the pitcher and no passed ball is charged to the catcher if the runner takes first on such a pitch that is not caught.
The other new rules implemented for the second half are the pitcher is required to step off the rubber in order to attempt a pickoff, one foul bunt is permitted with two strikes before a strikeout is called and the “check swing” rule has been made more batter-friendly.
“That was a big moment in the game,” Cliburn said of the Thomas play. “That led to our first run and that gave us a jump start heading into the last two innings. It just shows you how the game has evolved and is continuing to evolve.”
Thompson almost makes history
Thompson got plenty of support from his teammates during a four-run second that included a two-run homer by Rubi Silva and a two-run single by Garcia.
Staked to an early 4-0 lead which was added to on Garcia and Charlie Valerio RBI singles in the fifth, Thompson was never threatened in his best outing of the season as he retired the first 19 Barnstormers he faced before yielding an infield single off his leg with one out in the seventh. Thompson (7-6) ended up going the distance of seven innings for his fifth straight win, allowing just the one hit with no walks and four strikeouts. He threw 105 pitches, 76 for strikes. Atlantic League doubleheaders are two seven-inning regulation contests.
“Daryl was hitting his spots all night and he really should have gotten a few calls in that at-bat,” Cliburn said. “He’s just remarkable doing everything that he’s done. He had great command of his pitches last Friday and it would have been nice to see him finish off that perfect game or no-hitter.”
In the opener of the doubleheader, Southern Maryland starter Kyle Simon (2-4) went the distance, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits. The offense gave him more than enough support with a six-run fourth en route to the win.
After the three-game series with New Britain that completes on Thursday, the Blue Crabs return home Friday for a three-game weekend series against the 2018 Atlantic League and 2019 Freedom Division first-half champion Sugar Land Skeeters. Cliburn expects starting pitcher Craig Stem to be back on the hill for either one game at New Britain or perhaps versus Sugar Land.
