For sisters Kennedy and Madison Brown, 16 to 20 weekends a year involve competing in national track and field events around the country with their father and coach, Kenny Brown.
“I know sometimes parents can struggle to find a balance of pushing their kids as a coach, but still being their supportive parent at the end of the day,” Kenny Brown said. “It has its challenges. I want them to have fun, but also realize they must work hard to maintain that level of performance they’re competing at. Balancing being the coach and parent at the same time can give you gray hairs quickly, but it worth every minute being with them.”
Kennedy and Madison, who are Huntingtown residents, began competing in track and field events when they were 6 years old.
“I enjoy competing because it is fun and builds character,” Kennedy said.
About three to four days a week, Kennedy and Madison are practicing with their father, who helped start a youth track and field club for local track stars in the area.
“During some time off one summer, some of my coaching colleagues and I decided to build a youth track and field club that would capture both athletes around the Prince George’s, Montgomery and Calvert county areas,” Kenny Brown said. “In the fall of 2018, 301 Panthers Track and Field, a non-profit 501c, officially opened its doors to the youth of Calvert County and we competed in our first indoor season with AAU.”
From the indoor season, the club accepted 14 athletes, including Kennedy and Madison.
“Three months after the indoor season, just after opening the South Division, we had 16 national medalists and two All-Americans right here in Calvert County,” Kenny Brown said. “I realize there are so many student-athletes looking for an opportunity to elite training in track and field and a chance to compete nationally. That is why we are here. Working with kids ages 6 to 18, we also prepare athletes to meet the standards for athlete scholarships with colleges. We are so proud to be part of the history being made in this county and look forward to serving the community for years to come.”
Kennedy is the older of the two sisters at 11 years old, and younger sister Madison is 8, but both girls have already accumulated a lengthy résumé filled with success from track and field events under the guidance of their father and coach.
In 2016 at 8 years old, Kennedy was running anchor leg on a 400- and 1,600-meter relay team at a regional USATF qualifier for the Junior Olympics.
“Our relay team had to finish in the top three in order to qualify for Junior Olympics, which during that time, was in Sacramento, California,” Kenny Brown said. “In both events, our girls relay team was in fifth place by the time the baton reached Kennedy's hands.”
With a spot in the Junior Olympics on the line, Kennedy was able to track down two other girls on the final leg to help her team qualify in both relay races.
“She locked in and begin to run down other athletes. Kennedy was all about the challenge, and she loves to take them on. She ran down two girls in each race to help our girls 4 by 100 and 4 by 400 relay teams qualify for the 2016 USATF Junior Olympics.”
Kennedy earned the nickname "Sweet Feet", and loves to hear people call her name right before the gun goes off.
“I love that our entire family supports us at our track events, and that I get to share these experiences with my family members in real time,” Kennedy said.
In 2016, Kennedy earned over 15 national medals from placing inside the top three in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes as well as the 400 and 1,600 relays. She garnered her first All-American title in 2016 as well in the 1,600 relay at the USATF Hershey National Youth Championship.
The following year at 9 years old in 2017, Kennedy earned nearly 30 medals from competing during the indoor and outdoor season, and earned All- American status in the 1,600 relay at the USATF Indoor Nationals Junior Olympics in Staten Island, New York.
In 2017 at the age of 6, Madison made her debut on the track and competed in the 55 dash race indoors at a developmental meet at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
“I can remember when the official started the race, Madison looked around with a brief delay as the other girls took off. Then she realized it was time to run and she took off,” Kenny Brown said. “She ran down all the other girls in the track and came in first place. As I was standing near the finish line a colleague turned to me and said, ‘What are you feeding these girls?’. It was amazing that was Madison's first track race and she came in first place.”
Madison went on to earn upwards of 10 medals from competing in 55 and 200 races during the indoor season.
“Many members and coaches of the track community started becoming confused because Kennedy and Madison looked alike, and they did not realize Kennedy had a younger sister that is fast,” Kenny Brown said.
Between the ages of 7 and 8, Madison made her national debut and become an All-American in the long jump after earning second place in the country with a jump of 10 feet 8 inches. She also finished inside the top 8 in the country in the 200 in 2019. At 8 years old, Madison has already earned 30 national medals ranging from gold to silver and bronze.
“I enjoy being competitive and competing against people from different states,” Madison said. “I also like the fact that we are involved as a family.”
Change of pace
Last September, Kennedy proved she is not just an elite sprinter with a first-place finish in her first cross country meet at an event hosted by DCXC with over 100 girls from across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
“She took first place and shocked so many people because she was an elite sprinter, so how can this happen,” Kenny Brown said.
Recently, the Brown sisters have started competing in their first events of the 2020 calendar year with their club.
“These girls have been working hard all off season, and on Jan. 4 our club participated in the first indoor track meet of the 2020 indoor season. Kennedy placed first in the 800, the mile and got third in the long jump,” Kenny Brown said. “This was not too bad from a young girl that just switched over five months ago from nationally competing as a sprinter to nationally ranking herself as one of the top 10 long distance runners in the nation.”
Kenny Brown noted his daughters' successes in recent years does not mean the hard work is by any means over.
“We are proud but also realize we have a lot of work to do,” Kenny Brown said. “We are building elite athletes on and off the track, and we understand their success is behind their dedication.”