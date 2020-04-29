Budds Creek racetracks remain on hold due to coronavirus outbreak

Fans of racing, those who enjoy horses compete or manmade machines with considerably more horsepower, are prohibited from getting to their local tracks amid the coronavirus outbreak as Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, Budds Creek Motocross Park and Potomac Raceway are all waiting to resume action.
Maryland International Raceway has been closed since March 20 and last weekend officially canceled the XDA Spring Nationals, which had been scheduled for April 24 to 26. The next event on the calendar is the Doorslammer Nationals tentatively scheduled for May 24. Another handful of events are scheduled for May and June.
A statement posted on the track’s website, racemdir.com, said: “We look forward to a time when we can resume operations at our facility, but until then we are suspending all racing and track rentals. We will remain a three-week rotating schedule unless stated otherwise. We will closely monitor the situation and respond accordingly with regard to [Gov. Larry Hogan’s] mandates. Once the restrictions are lifted, we will evaluate any cancelled events for possible rescheduling.”
Following the Doorslammer Nationals on May 24, Maryland International Raceway is slated to host the Street Warriorz on May 30, Truck Mania on June 13, the War On Wheels on June 17 and then the Xtra Drag Bike Association’s FuelTech Showdown June 19 to 21. This fall, the track is scheduled to host the Xtreme Dragbike Association Fall Nationals Sept. 18 to 20 followed by the IHRA Team Finals Sept. 24 to 27 and the World Cup Finals Nov. 4 to 8.
The track’s website said the Door Wars event that was scheduled for April 17 to 19 will be rescheduled for Aug. 21 to 23 and combined with the IHRA Sportsman Spectacular that same weekend. According to the site, the Sportsman Spectacular is the full Speed Unlimited ET Series with points each day for a special purse and entry fee, with the same classes that were already scheduled for Door Wars.
Potomac Speedway in Mechanicsville remains closed and has since parted with several events, including opening weekends of practice and its annual Opening Weekend Kickoff, which was scheduled for March 20. The track has 20 more scheduled dates with events through the fall, including a pair of Silver Hill Club Demolition Derby nights (May 30 and June 6) and the Small Car Nationals qualifiers and finals on Oct. 9 and 10, respectively.
“Based off of Governor Hogan’s press releases we are unsure at this point when we will be able to race again,” noted a statement on the track’s website, potomacspeedway.com. “Please expect that there will be a few added races during the season. That might be a few weekends we planned to be closed (not including derby times) and possibly a Sunday race. We do not know what the future will hold but we are trying to make the best out of the situation and moving forward.”
The Budds Creek Motocross Park is also awaiting further notice from Gov. Hogan before reopening this spring or summer. But unlike Maryland International Raceway and Potomac Speedway, Budds Creek Motocross Park actually was able to get its season under way two months ago when it hosted the opening race on Feb. 13 and another on March 8.
Budds Creek Motocross Park has scheduled the Capital Motocross Cup Round two for May 24, the Capital Motocross Cup Round 3 on July 26, the Budds Creek Nationals on Aug. 22, which is Round 11 of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the Capital Motocross Cup Round 4 on Aug. 23 and then will cap the schedule by hosting the Brappamania 3 on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
“We’re not going to open until the Governor says it’s OK to open,” a track spokesman said on Monday. “We’re staying closed until the Governor gives us the OK to open. You’re not going to be reading about me on the front page of the paper.”
