COLUMBIA — Before heading to the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, the Calvert High School boys basketball team was looking to hone its skills against a quality, nonconference opponent when it ventured to Wilde Lake High School in Howard County on Friday. Calvert (2-4 overall) arrived missing its leading scorer, center Jonathan Rawlings, and the Cavaliers often struggled for production early in each quarter. Calvert led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but dug itself a steep hole in the second and third quarters and the Cavaliers were eventually upended by the Wildecats, 71-51.
“One thing about this group is they’ve always played with a lot of heart and intensity,” Calvert head coach Jeremy Kurutz said. “We fell behind in the second half, but the guys never quit. They hustled and scrapped and got to within nine points in the fourth quarter and we had chances to get closer. But we just came up a little short.”
Wilde Lake (4-2) gained the upper hand for good at the outset of the second quarter when the Wildecats opened the frame with a pivotal 11-0 run. Calvert stayed within striking range on buckets inside from Isaiah Jones, Mark Rachic and Kimani Brown and trailed 28-19 at the intermission. Much like the start of the second quarter, the outset of the second half would prove impactful.
Wilde Lake’s Justin Avinger and Calvert’s Ben Jones traded three-point field goals in the opening minute of the third quarter and Isaiah Foote added a bucket inside for the Cavaliers to keep the visitors close at 31-24. But the Wildecats responded with an 8-0 run on three-pointers from Max Valentine and Avinger to claim a 39-24 lead and another Valentine three-pointer gave the hosts a 47-29 lead heading to the final frame. Avinger led the hosts with 26 points, while Rachic led the Cavaliers with 21.
“We came in here and played hard to the end,” Rachic said. “We fell behind by 20 points in the fourth quarter, but we kept fighting. I thought this team played with a lot of heart the whole game. When we get everyone healthy, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Wilde Lake and Calvert basically traded buckets and free throws through the first half of the fourth quarter and the Wildecats owned a comfortable 60-42 lead with three minutes remaining. But the Cavaliers responded with a flourish as Rachic hit a pair of three-pointers and Ben Jones added one to trim the gap to 60-51 with two minutes to play.
“We knew they were going to be tough, but we wanted to show that we could play with them,” said Isaiah Jones, who is headed to Virginia Wesleyan for baseball. “We’re only going to keep getting better. Once we get all of our guys healthy, we’ll be a lot better.”
Calvert had chances to stay within single digits in the last two minutes, but failed to score again. The Wildecats more than doubled their advantage over the last two minutes as Valentine led the charge by connecting on 7 of 8 free-throw attempts.
“We wanted to play a lot of tough competition early in the season to help get us ready for the Governor’s Challenge,” Kurutz said. “Our conference division schedule starts in January and we’re hoping to have everyone back at full strength by then. These tough teams will help us in the long run.”
At the Governor’s Challenge, Calvert is scheduled to take on Walkersville of Frederick County on Thursday then face off with either J.M. Bennett of Wicomico County or Polytech of Delaware on Friday.
Hurricanes boys win in overtime
Huntingtown went out to Baltimore County to play Dulaney on Friday night and came away with a 69-68 overtime victory.
The Hurricanes (4-2) won their fourth straight contest on Kedrick Frink’s game-winning layup in the extra period.
Huntingtown will also be at the Governor’s Challenge, taking on St. John’s Catholic Prep of Frederick County on Thursday followed by Stephen Decatur of Worcester County or Georgetown Day of Washington, D.C. on Friday.
