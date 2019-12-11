A season ago, La Plata’s boys basketball team closed its three-win season with a 39-point loss to the Calvert Cavaliers. Opening this season on their home floor against those same Cavaliers on Friday night, the Warriors wanted to send the message that everything is new this season.
The objective was met on the season’s opening night, as La Plata led for nearly the entire game and repelled a late Calvert rally to snag a 56-44 victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover matchup. The Warriors finished the game on an 11-0 run over the final 3 minutes 45 seconds to seal the win.
“It means a lot because we put in a lot of work,” said La Plata’s Joe Cottle, who made four three-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds. “We’ve learned to trust in each other and we’ve got each other’s backs. We got the dub tonight, but it’s all the hard work we’ve put in that got that tonight.”
Calvert (1-1 overall after a 64-61 win over Arundel on Monday) scored the game’s first three points on a bucket by big man Jonathan Rawlings, who then converted 1 of 2 free throws on the team’s next trip down the floor. But Rawlings was relegated to a spectator for the final 14 minutes of the first half after picking up his second personal foul just two minutes into the game.
Two free throws by the Warriors’ Stalin Oaks at that point put La Plata (2-0 after a 75-63 win at Northern on Monday) in front 5-3. And while Calvert tied the game on several occasions thereafter, the visitors never again enjoyed playing from in front.
“It’s a new season, a new team,” said Oaks, who contributed 11 points to the win. “We just wanted to start off right, get the momentum going early and just work together. Play hard and get the win.”
The hosts held a 16-9 advantage at the end of a quarter, but Calvert closed the gap through the second quarter. An Isaiah Jones’ three capped a Calvert 7-0 run to end the half and pulled the Cavaliers to with 24-23 at the break.
The Warriors started to open things back up in the latter stages of the third quarter, as a Cottle three pushed the hosts’ edge to 37-32 before Davon Johnson threw down a two-handed dunk to leave the score at 39-32 with eight minutes to play.
Calvert clawed back, eventually tying the game at 40 on a pair of Nyson Andre free throws. But a Rondell Dorsey bucket followed by Oaks’ three-point play gave the Warriors a five-point cushion with 4:27 left to play.
A three by Andre followed by Ben Jones converting 1 of 2 free throws pulled the Cavaliers to with 45-44 with 3:45 to play, but Cottle then knocked down a three to trigger the Warriors’ 11-0 surge to close out the game.
After losing Rawlings to foul trouble for much of the first half, the Cavaliers suffered the same fate with point guard Mark Rachic in the second half. Andre led the team with nine points, while Rawlings chipped in eight and Isaiah Foote had seven.
“We’re young. Our best big is in foul trouble early and had to sit the entire first half,” Calvert head coach Jeremy Kurutz said. “Even when he came back, he was in no rhythm. As soon as our point guard went out, there was nothing left for us to do.”
The Cavaliers are largely a new team this year, with all but a few new to the varsity team. Calvert is scheduled to host North Point at 6:30 tonight. On Monday night, Calvert rebounded from Friday’s disappointment with a 64-61 home win over the Arundel Wildcats. Rachic poured in 20 points in the win over the Anne Arundel County program, while Rawlings added another 18.
“Some of them got their first taste of varsity ball,” Kurutz said after Friday night’s game. “La Plata is much improved. They’re a much better team. It’s one of those things, we have to rebuild.”
In addition to the scoring contributions from Cottle and Oaks, Garrison Neal and Dorsey each chipped in nine for the Warriors. But what was really impressive to second-year La Plata frontman Spencer Way was the performance his team put together on the other end of the floor.
“Defense, the kids were locked in and playing together defensively,” he said. “They were playing as a unit. That was our talk all offseason, coming together as one.”
After winning at home to start the campaign, La Plata was scheduled to play on the road through the season’s second week with games in Calvert County against Northern and Patuxent on Monday and Tuesday, with a trip to Prince George’s County to play Parkdale on tap for Friday. Garrison Neal, a newcomer to the team after attending St. Mary’s Ryken a year ago, just hoped the team could continue to build on its early season momentum.
“It feels good,” Neal said after the Calvert victory. “Last year I heard it wasn’t a winning season. I just wanted to come out here and prove that we’re a dominant team this year. We need to take it one game at a time and try to get a win.”
