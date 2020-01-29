With the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Swim Championships now just over a week away, the close proximity between the respective boys and girls swim teams from Calvert and Northern high schools was reflected in Monday’s dual meet at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
Calvert’s boys (7-5 overall) edged Northern (5-6), 143-127, while the Patriots girls (6-5) slipped past the Cavaliers (6-6), 151-127. In the post-meet handshake that transpired, swimmers from both teams were far more cordial than rivalrous.
Northern sophomore Jaydon Cunningham has made an immediate impact on the team and the SMAC this winter and looms as one of the genuine threats to win at least one individual SMAC, Class 4A-3A North Region and 4A-3A state title. Cunningham proved prominent again on Monday, taking the boys’ 100-yard butterfly (52.81 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (58.47) and also anchored the 200 freestyle relay (1 minute 41.07 seconds) that narrowly prevailed.
“I was happy with my time tonight in the 100 fly,” Cunningham said. “I am hoping to get down to 51.5 for regionals and states. In the 100 breast, I am hoping to go 55, and then in the 200 IM get down around 1:54. I’ve enjoyed being part of the swim team here this year. It’s been a lot of fun.”
While Cunningham is a genuine newcomer to the SMAC swim meets this winter, Calvert senior Ben Voelker is a proven commodity.
On Monday, Voelker won the 500 free (5:05.97) and 100 backstroke (58.72) then anchored the Cavaliers’ 400 free relay (3:58.66) that capped the meet with a comfortable score that sealed the outcome.
“Looking ahead to the SMAC, region and states, I still want to drop time in all my events,” said Voelker, who has narrowed his college choices down to schools where he plans to swim and major in journalism. “In the back, I still want to get down to 52 [seconds]. In the 100 fly, my best time is 55.9 and the school record is 55.01, so I want to get that this season. I’ve been doing the 500 a lot this season because that’s where they need me — it’s been like a necessary evil.”
In the 200 medley relay, Voelker, Erik Danielson, Mason Lusby and Noah Breske combined to give Calvert (1:47.72) a one second victory over their Patriots counterparts. Northern’s Ben Pinto then won the 200 free (2:04.23) and Joseph Bradshaw took the 200 individual medley (2:28.90).
Calvert senior sprint specialist Aidan Levija won the 50 free (24.44) and 100 free (54.91) and later swam the opening leg of the 400 free relay (3:58.66) that included Lusby, Jeff Rivas and Voelker. Danielson was second to Cunningham in the 100 fly (1:04.67) and 100 breast (1:05.96), but those points helped the Cavaliers in the long run.
Northern freshman Alexia Zaidi, who has thrived each summer with Kings Landing in the Prince-Mont Swim League, captured two events on Monday. Zaidi won the 200 IM (2:12.38) and later took the 100 back (59.86) and swam the third leg of the 400 free relay (4:12.07) that also won handily to seal the verdict.
Northern finishes its regular season today with a tri-meet at Hall Aquatic Center versus Patuxent and St. Charles at 5 p.m.
“I was happy with my time in the 100 back,” Zaidi said. “That’s my best time in high school. I still want to get down around 58 for the SMAC meet. This whole season has been a lot of fun. We have a lot of good girls on the team and [coach] Maggie [O’Grady] makes it tough for us in a good way.”
After spending her first two seasons at St. Charles, Calvert senior Kayla DeHetre is in the midst of her second straight solid winter with the Cavaliers. On Monday, DeHetre won the 50 free (29.25) and 100 breast (1:23.43) then swam the anchor leg of the 400 free relay (4:30.28) which finished second in the meet finale.
“In the 100 breast, I am hoping to get down to 1:20 for SMAC,” said DeHetre, one of two senior captains on the team along with Emma Kuhaneck. “Then in the 50 free, I’m hoping to get down to 27. I love being one of the two senior captains on the team. We have a lot of really good girls on this team.”
Calvert wraps up its regular season with a dual meet versus Westlake at 5 p.m. at St. Charles High School.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1