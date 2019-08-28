When Todd Drake thinks about the season ahead of he and his Calvert High School boys soccer teammates, he can’t help but feel good about it.
“I’m actually really excited,” the senior midfielder said. “It’s a better vibe than in previous years. Everyone is in a much better mood and ready to play. There’s a lot more hard work and teamwork than last year.”
Last year wasn’t necessarily a bad season. The Cavaliers managed to finish a tick above the .500 mark with an 8-7-1 overall record and were 2-3-1 in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division competition, tying for fourth in the division with Chopticon. But the optimism surrounding this year’s squad has permeated throughout the team and its second-year head coach Jim Wojciechowski, who sees a team with solid leadership and an infusion of new talent.
“I’m probably more excited for this year than I was last year,” Wojciechowski said. “It’s not only my second year [as head coach], but we’re returning seven seniors. These guys, especially the captain leadership, has really cultivated a team environment, more so than I’ve seen in the last five years here. I’m excited for the direction the team’s leadership takes these guys.
“We have a few new players this year, a couple of rising stars. With the addition to the guys we had last year, I’m really excited to see what the season holds for us.”
The Cavaliers took part in a scrimmage that also included Calverton and Patuxent on Friday, which left the team feeling pretty good about itself with the start of the regular season, at that point, still two weeks away. Calvert’s first regular season game is scheduled for Sept. 9 at St. Mary’s Ryken followed by a home contest the next night against McDonough.
“It’s a good group of kids that came out. I’m ready for the year. We did well our first scrimmage and we can only get better,” said senior center back Chris Parker. “We have a solid offense, solid defense. We’re just going to work the ball around. It worked for us in the scrimmage. We’re just going to keep going with it.”
While much has seemed to be on the upswing, the numbers were down in terms of players trying out for the team this year. But Wojciechowski has still been heartened by the ability of those who did come out.
“The quantity is down, but I think the quality of the players that are here is really increasing,” he said. “I’ve seen that over the last year or so since I took over the program. I’m excited for not just my team, but to see how SMAC, in general, does.”
Central to the coach’s belief that the Cavaliers are ready to take positive steps this coming season is its ability to alter what it does against different opponents.
“I think the key for us is being able to play in different systems at different times of the year depending on the opponent,” Wojciechowski said. “I think we have the talent and the team with which to do that. So far, they’ve been able to adjust to all the coaching points we’ve made to them.”
Also exciting for Wojciechowski is the new postseason format, which increases the state tournament field from four teams to eight. Calvert, which resides in Region II of the Class 2A South, would need to emerge from a regional field consisting of Patuxent and the Prince George’s County trio of Crossland, Frederick Douglass and Potomac to reach the state quarterfinals.
“With the change in the playoff structure now, I think it’s enabled a little bit more parity,” Wojciechowski said. “I think that’s going to give us better opportunities.”
When Drake looks back at what he has experienced during his high school soccer career, it’s been something of a roller coaster, but one he hopes to finish with a bang.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” he said. “Starting off with a different coach, so many seniors. We’ve had like 11 seniors each year. It’s been a hard ride working my way up to where I am now, but it’s been a good ride.
“[The team’s success depends on] a great attitude, hard work and just playing as a team. I think we can almost beat anyone we play if we just play as a team and work hard.”
