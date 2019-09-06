Calvert
Head coach: Rick Sneade (ninth season)
Last year: 6-4, 5-1 (second in SMAC Chesapeake Division)
Athletes to watch: OL/DL Isaiah Foote (Sr., All-Conference, All-County), TE RJ Short (Sr., All-County), QB Michael Floria (Sr.), LB Gus Aufderheide (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: RB/LB Dre Mackall (All-SMAC, All-County), OL Peyton Kimmel, DL Justin Morsell, DB Jacob Bowen
Outlook: A season ago, the Cavaliers were left just outside of the postseason after coming up on the bottom of a heartbreaking 32-27 decision to Westlake in Week 10. This year, Calvert’s numbers are down some and the team will be young. However, the team has shown itself to have a solid work ethic and there is plenty of talent in the team’s numbers as well as a strong group of leaders amongst the team’s more experienced members.
Coach’s comments: “I’m excited about the season. We’re going to be good. I don’t know how good. I don’t know what it will translate to on the field, but our kids are going to be good people and a good team.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly