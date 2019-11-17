OXON HILL — Throughout the regular season and into the opening round of the Class 2A South Region playoffs, the Calvert High School football team had advanced by playing good defense and wearing teams down with a steady, punishing ground game.
But Friday night in a 2A South Region second round contest at Potomac High School of Prince George's County, the Cavaliers' formula for success was turned upside down early and the Cavaliers eventually fell to the Wolverines, 45-7.
Calvert's only score came late in the third quarter, but Potomac invoked the running clock on their second touchdown of the fourth.
"We're just one of those teams that likes to get the lead by running and by maintaining the lead by continuing to run the ball," Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. "But when you're down two scores in the first quarter and 28 points at halftime, it becomes tough to do that. Running and chewing up clock works against you."
Calvert senior quarterback Michael Floria and senior fullback Gus Aufderheide were part of the program for the past three years together and both enjoyed the experience. Floria will conclude his high school athletic days on the diamond next spring as a pitcher and shortstop for the Cavaliers, while Aufderheide intends to play lacrosse.
"I really enjoyed my years on the varsity team," Floria said. "The culture surrounding the team was great. We had a great group of guys. We did a lot of good things this year. It's tough that it had to end tonight, but I definitely enjoyed being part of it."
"Like Mike said, the culture around this team was great," Aufderheide said. "It was the best four years of my life and the fastest four years of my life. I enjoyed every moment of the experience. I wouldn't have traded it for anything else."
Potomac (9-2 overall) opened the game quickly by scoring on each of its first two possessions. Blessed with a solid running game of its own, the Wolverines struck when running back Dadrian Carter-Williams gave his team a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown run and Xavier Gwynn added the extra point.
Potomac scored again when quarterback Dominique Anthony connected with wide receiver Corey Dyches on a 17-yard strike with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead. Calvert failed to convert on a fake punt on its subsequent possession, giving the Wolverines a short field.
With Calvert struggling offensively, Potomac took advantage of a short field to pad its lead. Carter-Williams scored from 12 yards out and Gwinn added his second extra point to extend the lead to 20-0, then Marcus Holmes went off right tackle to score from three yards out and Anthony connected with Dyches for the 2-point conversion and an eventual 28-0 lead.
Calvert's Kameron Hawkins returned the ensuing kickoff past midfield, but the Cavaliers turned the ball over on downs. Gwinn converted on a 23-yard field goal with 2 minutes 25 seconds left in the third quarter, then Calvert responded with its lone score of the evening when Floria connected with wide receiver Floyd Harris for a 74-yard strike and kicker Timmy Wood added the extra point.
"It felt good to get that one," Floria said. "We missed on some chances in the first half, so it felt good to get that touchdown. We needed a few more plays like that."
Potomac yielded that one big play in the last minute of the third quarter, but added to its advantage in the fourth. Anthony connected with Dalvin Cook Jr. on a 25-yard scoring strike with just less than nine minutes left in the game, then reserve quarterback Malcolm Howard connected with Cook for another score which invoked the running clock.
Calvert marched into Potomac territory on its last drive and Sneade used all three of his timeouts when the Cavaliers approached the red zone. Calvert's last play ended at the Wolverines' 7-yard line when time expired.
One week after upending region second seed Lackey, the Cavaliers could not get past the third seed and their season ended with a record of 5-6.