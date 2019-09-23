Every game in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference counts the same, but for Calvert football and senior quarterback Michael Floria, Friday night’s game versus visiting Westlake was a chance at revenge.
“This was our revenge week,” Floria said. “Last year, this team knocked us out from making the playoffs, so we really wanted to get the game.”
Last year, Westlake topped Calvert 32-27 in the final week of the regular season to earn a playoff berth and end the Cavaliers' season.
This year was a different story as Calvert was able to score 21 first-quarter points and stave off a Westlake comeback to win by a final score of 28-21 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division battle.
“Every time we play Calvert, it is always a nail-biter,” Westlake head coach Tony Zaccarelli said. “It is always going to be surprising, and no one knows what is going to happen. [Calvert head coach] Rick [Sneade] has a great team. They fight hard and are well coached.”
The Wolverines (1-2, 0-1 SMAC Chesapeake) got off to a rough start as the opening kickoff return was fumbled and recovered by Calvert which granted the hosts starting field position inside the red zone.
Junior running back Kameron Hawkins punched in a 2-yard touchdown run 90 seconds into the game to give the Cavaliers an early 7-0 edge.
“Westlake was a fast and physical team, but I think we knew if we played sound football we’d get the job done,” Calvert senior Cade Meredith said.
Westlake was forced to punt on its first drive of the game and Calvert (2-1, 1-0) wasted no time adding onto its early lead.
Floria connected on a 55-yard touchdown pass to senior Camron Jacobs-Ramirez on the first play of the drive to put the hosts in front 14-0 with 8 minutes 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We came out prepared and we were ready,” Floria said. “We fought until the end, and that’s all that matters that we gave everything we had out on that field.”
Before the opening quarter was over, the Cavaliers added a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Floria and carried a 21-0 advantage into halftime with both teams were held scoreless in the second.
“We made a few mistakes in the beginning of the game, and that cost us,” Zaccarelli said. “If we don’t make those mistakes, who knows what will happen.”
The Wolverines forced Calvert to punt on its first drive of the second half and got on the scoreboard when the offense took possession with a 3-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell.
Westlake possessed the ball starting the fourth quarter and trimmed the deficit to single digits when senior Nigel Harrison found the end zone on a 9-yard rushing score with 10:56 left to play.
“I like the way our guys fought,” Zaccarelli said. “They played with a lot of heart. They faced adversity, came back and made it interesting. I am proud of my guys for that, we just have to start faster.”
Needing to halt the Wolverines' momentum of 14 unanswered points, Floria led an 11-play drive that ate up nearly seven minutes of game time that ended with a Hawkins 40-yard touchdown run to put Calvert back in front by double digits at 28-14 with 4:26 left.
“That possession was huge,” Cavaliers head coach Rick Sneade said. “We are young up front, so we are trying to give our kids some confidence in running the football. Westlake did everything they could to stop the run, so when we were able to get the run game going in that situation and score on an explosive play with Kam, that was big. That boosted the confidence for our line.”
Maxwell connected with junior Erick Hunter for a 16-yard touchdown pass with just less than two minutes to play, but Calvert was able to hang on for a seven-point victory.
“I thought our kids played hard. Any night you have an opportunity to play ball is a night you should be grateful for,” Sneade said. “Our kids went out there and laid it on the line, just as Westlake’s kids did, too. We were fortunate to come out on top because Westlake is extremely young and played scrappy right up until the bitter end. I am proud of the kids on both sides.”
Harrison led Westlake on the ground with six carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Maxwell threw for 116 yards, three interceptions and had one rushing and passing touchdown. The Wolverines could not overcome six turnovers to earn the road victory.
Calvert finished with 251 rushing yards on 42 carries as a team and was led by Hawkins with 183 yards on 29 touches and one touchdown. Floria finished with 10 carries for 63 yards and recorded a touchdown both passing and on the ground.
“This win was basically everything,” Floria said. “We lost last week to [Northern], but we came back out this week and got a win.”
Westlake is scheduled to host Lackey at 7 p.m. Friday versus a Chargers squad that edged St. Charles 7-6 in Week 3. Calvert is slated to host Huntingtown at 7 p.m. Friday versus a Hurricanes squad who knocked off North Point in Week 3, 21-14.