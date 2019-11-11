Much of the outcome involving Friday's Class 2A South Region first round contest at Lackey High School centered around two drives late in the second quarter, both of which ended favorably for visiting Calvert in a eventual 13-7 victory.
Calvert (5-5), the seventh seed in the region, will be at Potomac of Prince George's County for a second-round contest at 7 p.m. Friday. Third-seeded Potomac defeated sixth-seeded Westlake in a first-round contest, 42-6.
"Next week is going to be another challenge, but these guys have continued to improve each week," Cavaliers head coach Rick Sneade said. "They know what's out there in front of them."
Lackey (8-2), the second seed in the region, and Calvert had each scored once in the first quarter and the Chargers were on the verge of attaining their first and only lead of the game late in the second quarter.
Having marched deep into Calvert territory riding the legs of tailback Jonathan Thompson, Lackey was denied on four straight run plays from inside the Cavaliers's 5-yard line and the visitors took over at their own 1.
Calvert then embarked on the game's most pivotal drive. The Cavaliers went 95 yards in 13 plays, successfully mixing passes with runs and the visitors got a 21-yard field goal from Timmy Wood with four seconds left in the half. Calvert assumed the momentum at that point and it carried over to the start of the second half and throughout the subsequent 24 minutes of play.
"When we stopped them at the 1-yard line, that was huge for our defense," Sneade said. "They have a great running game and for us to be able to stop them from getting in from 1-yard line was tremendous for our defensive line."
Calvert running back Kameron Hawkins had given his team the early lead with a 12-yard run in the first quarter and Thompson had provided the equalizer later in the opening quarter from five yards out. Up 10-7, Hawkins returned the second-half kickoff 54 yards into Lackey territory and the Cavaliers ended the drive with a 32-yard field goal from Wood to extend the lead to 13-7.
"We basically run all of plays from pistol and then we tried to run from under center down on the goal line," Lackey first-year head coach Jimari Jones said. "We had one guard out and we're just not accustomed to that formation. We couldn't punch it in and then they went down and got a field goal right before halftime and that was big for them."
While Calvert was able to stay balanced on offense as quarterback Michael Floria connected on 8 of 11 passes for 77 yards and a pair of crucial first downs, Lackey failed to generate much offense through the air. Quarterback Russell Echard completed his first pass to Kyle Morgan for 13 yards, but then tossed seven straight incompletions.
After Lackey punted for the fourth time in as many possessions in the second half, Calvert went back to its ground game to seal the verdict. Hawkins carried on seven straight plays for 49 yards to bring the Cavaliers inside the Lackey 10 where Floria could simply take a knee twice to end it. Hawkins amassed 162 yards and one score on 25 carries.
"Our line did a great job in the second half," Sneade said. "All week long, we stressed being able to stay on your blocks and open some running lanes for Kam and we were able to do that in the fourth quarter."