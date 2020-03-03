With 12.9 seconds remaining in his team’s Class 2A South Region II semifinal against the visiting Gwynn Park Yellow Jackets, Calvert head girls basketball coach Tim Contee drew up an inbounds play for his team during his final timeout.
The top-seeded Cavaliers had not led for a single second the entire game to that point, but that would change as after the ball found its way to Kensley Benjamin, the Calvert senior who drove to the hoop and scored a go-ahead basket with less than 10 seconds on the clock.
Out of timeouts, fourth-seeded Gwynn Park desperately tried to get the ball down the court, but Benjamin intercepted a pass before the Yellow Jackets were able to get across half-court to allow the Cavaliers to escape with a 70-69 victory over their Prince George’s County guests.
Calvert (18-5 overall) advanced to host Largo in the region final on Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to the 2A state quarterfinals. The time of the contest was not known at press time.
“I don’t even remember what the play was. That wasn’t the play at all,” said Benjamin, who finished the game with 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half. “That was basically just taking what the defense gives you and my team has confidence in me to take a shot like that, executing. That was my team having confidence in me and me having confidence in myself.”
The night had been a struggle from the start for Calvert (18-5 overall), as Jenae Dublin scored the first four of her game-high 31 points to establish a quick 4-0 lead for Gwynn Park (12-12). The visitors’ advantage grew to 21-11 by the first quarter’s end, with Dublin already with 13 points in the scorebook.
Calvert chipped away to cut the gap to 31-26 by the half, then eventually knotted the score at 35 with 4 minutes 44 seconds left in the third after Asja Jones’ bucket capped a nine-point Calvert run. But Dublin answered the Cavaliers’ surge with a three-point play to keep the Yellow Jackets in front. By quarter’s end the lead was back up to four points after Kaylee Milburn’s three-point play to close the period.
The visitors appeared primed to put the game away through the early stages of the fourth quarter, with the lead swelling to 13 on another Milburn three-point play with 4:09 remaining. But staring at elimination, Calvert found the energy to mount a rally and pulled to within 64-59 on Maddie Eagle’s three-pointer with 2:38 to go. Coming out of a timeout, Dublin scored to extend Gwynn Park’s edge to 66-59, but that was answered by a quick five-point Calvert run to pull to 66-64 with 1:10 to play.
A pair of Milburn free throws again stretched the Yellow Jackets’ lead to four, but Benjamin scored the game’s next four points, knotting the score at 68 with 27.1 ticks left on a pair of successful free throws. Dublin then converted 1 of 2 from the charity stripe with 23.8 seconds to play to give the visitors the slim one-point lead, but Benjamin’s bucket in the final seconds allowed the Cavaliers to play another day.
“We just kept fighting,” Contee said. “We talked about it in the huddle, our defense was going to help us get through the rest of the game. We needed to get some key stops and force some turnovers. We were able to do that.
“[On the game-winning sequence] we just ran one of our normal inbounds plays and it happened to get to Kensley. I guess there was some luck. She drove it and it went in.”
Eagle picked up the bulk of the scoring load for the Cavaliers, leading the team with 25 points including 10 in the decisive fourth quarter. Along with Benjamin’s 15 points, Jones and Tamara Graves each contributed 10 points.
Still unbeaten on their home floor this season, Eagle hoped the team would be able to build on Monday night’s momentum into Wednesday night’s region final.
“It was a close game, but we came out with the win,” she said. “We’re undefeated at home. We’re really going to use this as we go on in the playoffs.”
“It gives us tremendous confidence,” Contee added. “It shows that we’re going to stick with each other and keep battling no matter what.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly