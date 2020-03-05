In their regional semifinal game just two days prior, the Calvert Cavaliers girls basketball team led only for a few seconds the entire night.
The Cavaliers chose the right time to go in front, as they had more points when time ran out, but they were forced to play from behind the entire game and narrowly avoided elimination.
It wasn't going to happen again.
Hosting the third-seeded Largo Lions in the Class 2A South Region II championship game on Wednesday night, the top-seeded Cavaliers went in front for good midway through the opening quarter, held their guests from Prince George's County to single digits in each of the first three quarters and nailed down the regional title by virtue of a 59-43 victory.
“I think we definitely came out with an edge from last year, because we lost [the regional final] last year. I think that definitely hurt. We were holding on to this one until now,” Calvert's Kensley Benjamin said. “I think we knew we had to come out strong after the last game. We can't be playing catch-up every game. We have to get a cushion and keep it and keep the tempo going.”
Tied at 5 after Largo's Alexia Hackett's three-pointer nearing the midway point of the opening period, Benjamin knocked down a triple of her own to put Calvert ahead to stay. Tamara Graves and Maddie Eagle followed with buckets before Benjamin closed out the quick nine-point run with another basket of her own.
The Cavaliers (19-5 overall) led 18-9 after a quarter and extended the margin to 33-14 by the half. Eagle dropped in nine points in the second quarter, including a pair from long distance, to spearhead the offensive attack. Meanwhile, on the other end, Calvert held Largo to just five points in the stanza.
“I love the type of energy and effort our girls played with tonight,” Calvert head coach Tim Contee said. “It definitely shows how much they care about the team and just playing for Calvert County. That was the big thing tonight, and coming out really good on the defensive end.”
“I feel like we didn't underestimate this team,” Eagle added. “We came out strong. We started going on that run we realized, 'Hey, we have to keep it up and finish strong.' … I knew ball movement was a big key to our game tonight. We moved the ball and cut and were wide open. It was a good game.”
Behind 45-23 through three quarters, the visiting Lions (15-8) made a modest comeback attempt in the fourth, but never could climb close enough to truly put pressure on the hosts. Largo cut its deficit to 50-37 nearing the two-minute mark, but the time was too short and Calvert was able to ice the game from the free-throw line over the final couple minutes.
Just three Lions scored in the game, led by Vanessa Schwarzmann's 22 points. Hackett added 11, while Taylor Lewis scored 10.
Eagle equaled Schwarzmann's scoring output with 22 points to pace the Cavaliers' offense, while Benjamin chipped in another 15. Graves scored nine, while Mia Kidwell finished the game with eight. After the near-misstep the previous round, Wednesday night's complete showing was just was Calvert needed.
“You can't be like, 'Oh, my bad' in this situation,” Eagle said. “My bads are only regular season. We have to keep moving forward.”
Leaving the school on Wednesday night the Cavaliers did not know who their state quarterfinal opponent would be, but they knew what the formula for success would be.
“We just have to come back to practice [Thursday] and work,” Benjamin said. “Keep working like we have. Get the scouting report for the next team and go from there.”
“Just continue to do the small things as far as boxing out, playing defense and moving the ball more often,” Contee added. “Hopefully we continue to be more consistent with the small things and continue to stay alive and advance.”