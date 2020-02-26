Calvert head girls basketball coach Tim Contee was looking forward to senior night on Friday as a chance to honor the achievements of the program’s four seniors: Kensley Benjamin, Alex Herron, Tristan Harris and Angie Workcuff.
The quartet was honored prior to the start of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game versus the visiting Chopticon Braves. The Cavaliers were able to send their seniors off with a win after topping Chopticon by a final score of 55-45.
“Senior night is always a great night just to show our appreciation for the seniors and just for their commitment to the program,” Contee said. “We do volunteer events and things like that and just [the seniors] being there and their commitment makes senior night a great night to honor them. I enjoyed it.”
Midway into the opening quarter, the Braves (15-7, 8-4 SMAC Chesapeake) led Calvert 8-0 behind six points from sophomore Lilly Reynolds.
Contee called a timeout and his team appeared to settle down and Calvert (17-5, 9-3) reeled off a 9-0 scoring run to take a lead it would never relinquish.
“I think on the defensive end, we kind of turned on our defense by doing a better job of being disciplined,” Contee said. “On the offensive end, we started getting some quality shots up and quality looks.”
The Cavaliers led 16-13 after the first quarter and continued to add onto their advantage, going to the locker room with a 32-23 advantage at the half.
“[Calvert] adjusted and went to some pressure and trapping. We didn’t handle it too well,” Chopticon head coach Joe Cook said. “We couldn’t get into our offenses that we work on all the time, but you got to give them credit for the pressure they put on us. Offensively, they kept attacking and we weren’t stepping up. You have to give them credit, they just seemed like they were a different speed tonight. They just looked like they wanted it more than we did.”
Out of halftime, the Braves struggled offensively to score and did not make any field goals in a three-point effort in the third quarter, all from the free-throw line, while the Cavaliers scored 13 points in the frame to extend their edge.
In the fourth quarter, the visitors outscored the Cavaliers 19-10 in the frame. Chopticon trimmed its deficit to single digits at 52-43 with 33 seconds left to play, but ultimately fell by 10.
“We went to a full-court man, and our players showed some heart,” Cook said. “I was fighting for that all night from our kids, and I think that last group really stepped up and played hard to cut into the lead a little bit.”
Braves senior Katelynn Perrotta scored a team-high 13 points. Freshman Caleigh Bergling added 11 points and Reynolds had 10.
“After tonight, we are just going to try and regroup,” Cook said. “Hopefully we get a home game [in the Class 3A South Region playoffs] because we do play better at home, but we will just try and recover from this.”
Calvert sophomore Maddie Eagle led the way for the hosts with a game-high 18 points. Benjamin chipped in with 15 points and junior Asja Jones recorded 10.
“We are just trying to get ready for the [2A South Region] playoffs,” Contee said.
