PIKESVILLE — Calvert High School head girls basketball coach Tim Contee and sophomore guard Maddie Eagle could both sense during the team’s warmup on Friday at Pikesville High School that the Cavaliers were not poised to deliver their best effort of the season.
Sluggish offensively from the outset, Calvert fell behind 7-0 in the first three minutes and managed only four points in the first quarter and 11 in the opening half en route to being upended by the host Panthers, 64-33, in a Class 2A state quarterfinal contest.
The fourth-seeded Panthers advanced to face eighth-seeded Westlake in the state semifinals later this week at Towson University’s SECU Arena. The Wolverines edged previously undefeated and top-seeded Parkside of Wicomico County, 57-54, in another state quarterfinal.
“We did not look that good in warmups and we really started slowly,” Contee said. “We just did not have a lot of energy at the start of the game and we dug ourselves into a hole. We made a little run in the second quarter, but by halftime we were down 13 points and then we fell way behind in the third quarter.”
Eagle scored the Cavaliers’ only two buckets of the first quarter and opened the second quarter by connecting on a three-point field goal. But Eagle tweaked an already sore knee when she landed after connecting on that long range jumper and never looked comfortable the rest of the game. It showed in her production as Eagle did not score again thereafter.
“We did not have a lot of energy in warmups and we definitely started slow,” Eagle said. “We were down 10 points in the first quarter, which is not how you want to start. We didn’t play well as a team. I know I could put it behind me. I have two more years left and three of our five starters are back next year. I think we can get better.”
Pikesville (20-3 overall) looked every bit the part of a team that could successfully defend its 2A title this weekend. The Panthers got 25 points from junior Kristin Sterling, who was a force in the paint and also from the perimeter. Sterling connected on four of the hosts’ five three-pointers in the win.
“She did not have her best game against New Town last month, but she’s been playing much better since then,” Pikesville coach Michael Dukes said. “For us, we always stress defense, defense and more defense. This was one of our better games this season. We took good, open shots and we didn’t give up too many second chance buckets.”
Calvert (19-6), the Class 2A South Region I champion and the fifth seed among the 2A classification’s final eight teams, had gotten within five points on two occasions in the second quarter, but Pikesville closed out the half on a 10-2 run as Sterling hit a pair of three-pointers.
The Panthers extended the lead to 32-13 early in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers countered with their lone flurry of the night, a 6-0 run that featured two buckets from Tamara Graves (team-leading 12 points) and another from Kelsey Benjamin.
Pikesville responded with an 11-0 run to forge a 43-19 lead, at which point the outcome was decided. The Panthers pushed the advantage past 30 points midway through the fourth quarter and the hosts led by as many as 34 until Tristan Harris connected on a three-pointer at the buzzer. It was Harris’ first three-pointer of her varsity career.
“It felt good to make that last shot,” Harris said. “That was my first three-pointer ever. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we won our region and got this far. It was a great experience.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1