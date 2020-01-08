Ahead of the visiting Arundel Wildcats 48-34 with less than three minutes remaining in Monday night’s girls basketball game, Calvert could have had every reason to believe a big nonconference win was relatively secure.
But when the Cavaliers met the Wildcats a year ago, they led going into the fourth quarter and fell victim to a 22-9 outburst in the final period as Arundel came back to snag a 63-56 win.
In this year’s meeting, Arundel again rallied furiously but the Cavaliers held on to nail down a 51-47 victory.
“I think just our mental toughness,” said Calvert’s Kensley Benjamin of what got the team through in the game’s final moments. “We prepare all the time in practice. We put countless hours in. I think that, plus our togetherness, we all knew we had to pull through for the win.”
Ahead 34-30 at the end of three, Calvert (6-2 overall) opened the final quarter on a 14-4 run, with a pair of Benjamin free throws extending the Cavaliers’ lead to its largest of the night, 48-34, with 3 minutes 29 seconds to play.
But Arundel (6-3) got rolling as the clock ticked under the three-minute mark, with a pair of Alexis Galarza free throws and a three from Angelina Bontempo quickly jumpstarting the Wildcats’ rally. Calvert’s Tamara Graves converted on one of two free throws to briefly interrupt Arundel’s momentum with 2:17 remaining, but the Wildcats then reeled off eight straight points to pull to within 49-47 on Ayannah Matthews’ bucket with 43 seconds to go.
Calvert was able to settle down to ultimately control the rest of the game. The hosts got an offensive rebound after an initial missed shot, and Maddie Eagle then knocked down a pair of free throws with 8 ticks left to seal the Cavaliers’ victory.
“They’re a great team. They kept battling,” Calvert head coach Tim Contee said of Arundel. “We did a poor job after being up by a few points of managing the clock and being solid on the offensive end. They took advantage of us not being disciplined offensively. ... It’s big for our confidence. They beat us last year, so going in this year it was really big for the girls to, a year later, beat the same team.”
Contee said his team got a boost from a couple of solid days of preparation leading into the game.
“I love how hard we played and the hunger,” he said. “We had a couple of really good practices going in, so that was a good thing to get us on the right track. I think having those good practices gave us a lot of energy tonight.”
Still without a point at the half, Eagle scored 16 second-half points, including three three-pointers, to lead all scorers. Ahead 21-16 at the break, Calvert managed to stay in front for the entire second half.
“The second half we came out really strong,” she said. “We went in the locker room and knew we had to pick it up because they were coming back. I just got my shot on point.”
Nikki Seven scored 11 points to pace the Wildcats. Joining Eagle in double figures for the Cavaliers was Benjamin, who scored 13 points. In the teams’ meeting a season ago, Benjamin scored 26 points only to have the effort spoiled by Arundel’s strong finish. Calvert will look to build on the win with its scheduled scheduled game against Patuxent at 5 p.m. today at Calvert.
“I think it definitely makes people know who we are,” Benjamin said of the Arundel win. “We definitely made a name for ourselves today. It’s a big win, but we still have another game Wednesday, so it’s on to that.”
