As the first quarter moved past the halfway point in Friday night’s girls basketball game with the visiting Leonardtown Raiders, Calvert still had a big doughnut on the scoreboard.
It took 4 minutes 21 seconds for the Cavaliers to finally score a point, but once they did they scored in bunches.
With Maddie Eagle’s three-pointer at the end of the opening quarter, Calvert went in front to stay and ultimately cruised to a 59-30 victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division affair. The win was the third straight for the Cavaliers, who have yet to drop a decision in 2020.
“I felt like we warmed up well and had a lot of energy, but we came out a little slow,” Calvert head coach Tim Contee said. “Then once we got it going we got it going pretty good. I attest that to our defense tonight. We played solid defense.”
While Calvert (8-2, 2-0 SMAC Chesapeake) took a few minutes to warm up on the offensive end, the defense only allowed Leonardtown (4-4, 0-1) four points during that game-opening span, so there was not much of a deficit to climb out of.
Eagle scored eight of the Cavaliers’ 12 points in the opening period, giving the hosts their first lead with 1:39 left in the quarter before breaking a 9-9 tie with her quarter-ending three to put the hosts up for the game’s duration.
Eagle opened the second quarter with another three, while Kensley Benjamin proceeded to carry the bulk of the scoring load for Calvert from there, contributing eight points to the team’s 18-point quarter.The Cavaliers opened the period on a 15-0 run before Rebecca Allen converted a free throw for the Raiders, who were outscored 18-3 in the quarter to go into the half on the bottom end of a 30-12 score.
Things did not improve for Leonardtown coming out of the half, as Calvert only continued to assert its dominance. The Cavaliers opened the half on a 7-0 surge and went on to outscore the Raiders 19-6 to push their advantage to 49-18 through three quarters, effectively putting the game away.
Allen paced the Raiders in the scorebook with six points, while Tamara Bush and Carmen Jackson each added five. Leonardtown will look to bounce back when it hosts Huntingtown at 6:30 tonight.
“The girls work hard. They worked hard the entire game,” Raiders head coach Tylita Butler said. “Rewarding ourselves is what we’re lacking now. They work entirely too hard defensively and then we’re not under control on the offensive end. We’re getting the looks. We are getting the looks, it’s just not going through the rim. So it’s back to the drawing board to figure that out.”
Eagle scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Benjamin contributed 14 and Asja Jones tacked on another 11.
After opening the week with a solid win against typically strong Arundel, Calvert finished the week 3-0 to build some momentum coming out of the holidays.
“We feel good about how the week went,” Contee said. “We mention to the girls to take it one game at a time, and it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We’re looking long-term. This may be the type of week, as far as games, that we’ll have when we advance to the playoffs. It’s just looking at the big picture and keeping that in mind while continuing to take it one game at a time.
“I feel good about where we’re at, but we’re not content with the success at this moment. Anything can happen, injuries, who knows what. We have to make sure that everybody is prepared on our roster and that we’re getting better as a team.”
