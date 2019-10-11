One week after they were forced to endure unseasonably hot temperatures at their respective meets, the bevy of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference cross country runners from all three counties were granted a genuine reprieve from those conditions when they convened at Calvert High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Amid the bulky field of boys runners who started, North Point High School junior Josh Doughty pulled away from Chopticon junior twins Zach Wedding and Jeff Wedding to lead the Eagles to victories over their three foes. Calvert sophomore Kristen Prince led the Cavaliers to victories over Chopticon, North Point and St. Charles when she sprinted clear from teammate Dana Miller and Chopticon’s Blair Fowler to capture the girls event.
North Point’s boys (9-2 overall) edged Chopticon 27-29 and downed Calvert 18-39 and St. Charles, 15-50. Chopticon (10-1) emerged with victories over Calvert, 18-39, and St. Charles, 15-48, while the host Cavaliers (5-5) salvaged one victory at their home meet by defeating the Spartans (1-9), 15-48.
“The weather was a lot better today than last week when we ran down at Leonardtown and it was 95 degrees,” said Doughty, who completed the course at Calvert on Tuesday in a time of 16 minutes 15.20 seconds to establish a new personal best. “It was lot cooler today and that helped. I felt pretty good the whole course. I was a little worried at the end having to run with my cleats on that outdoor track, but I didn’t slip.”
Chopticon junior twins Zach (16:26.10) and Jeff Wedding (16:35.70) took second and third, respectively, but both were moderately disappointed with the Braves’ runner-up performance behind the Eagles on Tuesday.
“We came in here knowing that it was being close between us and North Point,” Zach Wedding said. “We both tried to stay close to Josh, but he started to pull ahead at the mile mark. It was definitely a lot better conditions today than last week. It was a lot cooler and this course if flat for the most part.”
Calvert’s girls took three of the top four spots and swept the team event. The Cavaliers (8-2) defeated North Point 19-40, downed Chopticon 19-41 and bested St. Charles, 15-50. North Point (7-4) collected two wins by edging Chopticon 26-29 and beating St. Charles, 15-50, while the Braves (6-5) salvaged a win by downing the Spartans (0-10), 15-50.
Calvert sophomore Kristen Prince won the race in 19:56.70 and was the lone female runner to complete the course in less than 20 minutes. Teammate Dana Miller was second (20:08.50) and another teammate Emily Mutchler took fourth (21:29.50).
“I felt really good today,” said Prince, who also plays for the girls soccer team in the fall. “Luckily today it was not as hot as last week, so it wasn’t too tough to get over the course. I just want to keep dropping time and keep improving with SMAC, regionals and states getting close.”
While Prince will be among the favorites to capture regional and state titles in the Class 2A classification and is a genuine budding star in the SMAC meets while having to chase Northern High School junior standout Oakley Olson, Chopticon sophomore Blair Fowler is looking to carve out her niché in the league during her first season of cross country.
“I just want to keep getting faster and then maybe finish in the top 10 at SMAC,” said Fowler, who finished third overall in 21:18.60 on Tuesday. “Last year, I played soccer in the fall, but I liked running track so I decided to try cross country this year.”
