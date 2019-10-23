It was supposed to be a triumphant senior night for Calvert’s girls soccer team, when the Cavaliers hosted the Chopticon Braves on Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
But when Kennedy Fowler scored off a feed from Helena Lehr roughly 12 minutes in, it took the hosts on a bit of a detour from the planned path. Ultimately, though, Calvert steadied itself to cap its regular season on a high note via a 5-1 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division victory.
“It’s one of those weeks, between senior night and a lot of distractions with homecoming tomorrow night, there’s all this fun stuff they want to do,” Calvert head coach John Baker said. “I think that’s why they came out slow. ... Once they got it going, it was back to normal. They’ve been playing well the last couple weeks. We’ve focused a little more on things we try to play. Really combining a lot better and putting the ball in the net.”
Mackenzie Alonso evened the score for Calvert (9-3, 3-3 SMAC Chesapeake) close to seven minutes after Chopticon (6-6, 2-4) had seized the early advantage. Moments later, London Lewis sliced through the Braves’ defense and delivered a pass to Bridget Harris at the left side of the net which Harris easily deposited for a goal to give the hosts a lead they would never relent.
Lewis scored on a sharp-angled shot from the right of the goal in the latter stages of the opening half to increase the lead to 3-1 at the half. In the second half, Claire Williams converted a penalty kick and Alonso tacked on another goal to account for the final margin.
“It was senior night, so I think we all just wanted to play for our team in our last home game,” said Williams, one of the team’s six seniors. “At first, we came out a little slow and saw what they had. Then we picked it up together.”
“We did come out slow,” added fellow senior Makenna Kelsey, “but once we started to communicate better, we started to execute well.”
After a rather uncharacteristic start to the game, the Cavaliers simply needed to settle in an control the ball, according to Lewis.
“I think us just working together and possessing the ball,” she said of what was central to the ultimate outcome. “I felt like as we started passing and as we started keeping the ball on the ground and using the wind to our advantage we started getting up on Chopticon. Then we got the end result.”
“I think we were a little rough in the beginning. We picked it up in the second half and I think we saw how Chopticon was pressing us,” senior Flor Katz-Starr added. “When we saw that it was better for us.”
Chopticon is scheduled to see its next action today in a Class 3A South Region I quarterfinal game with Great Mills. Seeded fourth, the Braves will host the fifth-seeded Hornets with the winner advancing to play the top-seeded Huntingtown Hurricanes. Chopticon defeated Great Mills 5-1 when the teams met in the regular season just last week.
Calvert earned the top seed in Region II of the 2A South, and with it has a quarterfinal round bye. The Cavaliers will play the quarterfinal winner of fifth-seeded Patuxent and fourth-seeded Crossland of Prince George’s County in the region semifinals.
“I think it’s time for us to really show out and really put our all in for the last few games of this season,” Calvert senior Alex Baker said. “To play together as a team and do well.”
“I feel like we’re at a good stage right now, but I feel like we could do better as a whole team, working together more and working hard in practice,” said senior Kaitlyn Vilkoski. “Overall, we’re doing pretty well. With our communication and friendship, that makes us do well.”
Calvert has been painfully close to experiencing state glory over the past few seasons. The Cavaliers, who won the the 2014 2A state title, reached the 2A final in 2016 and narrowly fell in the 2A South Region championship games each of the past two seasons. In all three of the season finales, the Cavaliers fell short against River Hill, which on all three occasions won the state crown. This year, the Howard County program will not end Calvert’s season, as the Hawks are competing in the 3A classification this time.
Regardless of the opposition, Calvert’s head coach thinks his team has all of the elements it needs to enjoy a good postseason push. The Cavaliers finished the regular season on a three-game win streak, after dropping decisions to Northern, Huntingtown and Leonardtown during the mid-portion of the schedule.
“I think we’re good,” Baker said. “We’re fairly healthy, just minor stuff. We’re playing more team soccer now with some of the changes over the last couple weeks. I think in the 2A they’ll have a good chance.
“If they can play tonight the way they played after the first couple minutes and even how they played against Northern and Leonardtown, I think they have a good chance in the 2A. It’s a good senior group.”
