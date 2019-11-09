SILVER SPRING — Getting close to four minutes into overtime, Calvert's London Lewis thought she might have a chance to beat the Century defender in front of her to hopefully get the opportunity to work down towards the net to break the scoreless tie. But the ball ended up hitting Lewis in the eye, causing her to stop momentarily.
But glancing ahead, Lewis saw there was nothing separating her from the Century goalkeeper, so she sucked it up, raced down the field and deposited a shot into the net to lift the Cavaliers to a 1-0 win over the Carroll County school in the Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Montgomery Blair High School.
Calvert (13-3 overall) advances to play Middletown for the 2A state championship next week at Loyola University in Baltimore. The Frederick County school defeated Rising Sun of Cecil County 1-0 in the game preceding the Calvert-Century showdown.
“I saw that I was 1 v 1 with the girl. She kicked it and the ball went up and hit me in my eye,” Lewis said. “I thought my contact fell out, so I was going to stop, but then I saw nobody was there so I just kept running, hoping for the best, and ended up finishing it. It was a great feeling.
“It feels great. I just love playing with my team. I feel like we definitely deserved it, especially this game. We all worked hard from start to finish and you can tell we wanted it more than the other team and it shows in the outcome.”
Calvert, which was the fifth seed among the eight that reached the quarterfinals, suffered heartbreaking overtime losses to River Hill in the 2A South Region playoffs in each of the previous two seasons, and also lost to the Hawks of Howard County by one goal in the 2016 2A state final. But on Saturday, the Cavaliers finally came out on the right side of a dramatic postseason finish against top-seeded Century (14-1).
“It's kind of funny because we didn't even talk about that because we've had some of those hiccups in the past in overtime,” Calvert head coach John Baker said. “These kids work hard. I demand a lot out of them. I don't treat this as just another high school program. I want them to have success and be able to get to big goals like this. I keep pushing them hard and they take it and keep working hard.
“The effort was off the charts. We don't play a big bench. We train hard with all 20 but we only play with about 13 or 14 and they all stepped up. Our seniors really stepped up, all six of them started and played pretty much the whole game. They gave us a lot of effort and took a big leadership role in the last four or five weeks to put this team on their shoulders and they've done it.”
It may have taken close to 84 minutes to finally score, but Calvert senior Claire Williams thought the Cavaliers opened the game with an intensity that never wavered and, ultimately, led the team back to its first state final since 2016.
“I definitely think we came out very strong. We may not have scored, but we kept it compact in the back,” she said. “[Century's Haley Greenwade] is very good on their team and we shut her down, I think. ... When we had the opportunity in overtime, we scored. I think having played River Hill in overtimes the past two years, I think we had the momentum. We wanted this more. When [Lewis] scored it was just like, finally.”
The past three seasons, Calvert was eliminated by the eventual 2A state champion. Now the Cavaliers finally have earned the opportunity to again play for a state title. The program's only state championship came in 2014.
“I think we were just working so hard and it definitely showed in our game today,” Calvert senior Kaitlyn Vilkoski said. “Our coaches have been pushing us and we just wanted to go to states. That's our No. 1 goal and we're on our way there.”
Playing Century in the semifinal only helped to further prepare the Cavaliers.
“I think we're ready,” Baker said. “Century was such a tough opponent that I think we're ready for it. We'll be ready for Middletown. I know they're a great, athletic program up there, so I'm sure they'll come ready to play.”