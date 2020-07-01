Calvert High School graduate Wallace signs with VCU for track and field

Justin Wallace became one of the top runners in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and now the Calvert High School graduate has his next destination picked.
Wallace recently decided to take his track and field career to Virginia Commonwealth University, an NCAA Division I school in Richmond which competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“The family aspect at VCU was the major deciding factor in my decision,” he said. “The team and coaches were welcoming when I went on my official visit. Also, I just felt as if VCU was a place I could consider home for the next four years.”
Wallace will major in criminal justice, which was another factor in signing with VCU over schools like Penn State, South Florida, Rhode Island and North Carolina.
“I chose VCU because of the amazing criminal justice program and it is relatively close to home just in case of emergencies,” he said. “Also, I felt as if I could be a immediate force on the team.”
On the track, VCU’s men’s track and field team finished third at the Atlantic 10 Conference indoor championships in Kingston, Rhode Island, with its spring outdoor season canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“VCU’s program is very young and versatile in every event from sprints to distance,” Wallace said. “The sprinter group has a variety of great runners that will push me everyday in practice. Furthermore, we have a strong and dominant recruiting class coming in this year.”
Wallace started running track as a freshman at DeMatha Catholic High School in Prince George’s County. It began when, as Wallace noted, he was running during basketball tryouts and a coach saw him and asked if he wanted to run track. Wallace made indoor and outdoor nationals that school year and placed in the top 10 at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships.
Wallace joined Calvert’s track and field program for his sophomore year and won titles in the 300-meter dash at the SMAC (36.51 seconds) and Class 2A East Region (36.08) indoor championships. He picked up All-County first-team selections for the 300 and 55 where he placed second at SMAC and regionals. Wallace run club track at FASST for outdoor season.
“I immediately was a force in the conference,” he said of that sophomore year.
Wallace pulled a hamstring during indoor season of his junior year and could not run, but he came back to post top finishes in outdoor.
“I learned to always remain focused on your end goal and don’t let small distractions ruin the final destination,” Wallace said of what he learned during his high school career that he will take with him to college. “Also, I learned from running track that just because a blessing may be delayed doesn’t mean the blessing is dismissed.”
He won outdoor titles in the 100 at the SMAC championships (10.88) and 2A South Region championships (11.18) and did the same in the 200 at SMAC (21.99) and at regionals (22.24) en route to All-County first-team nods.
He was also a part of a 400 relay quartet that won a SMAC title (43.30) and All-County first-team selection.
“My favorite memory while I was at Calvert was winning regionals as a team because Calvert hasn’t won regionals in many years,” Wallace said. “We were all focused and contributed valuable effort, which as an athlete is amazing. My highlight of my high school career was running at Penn Relays because I saw so many collegiate and professional athletes. The best moments were the bus rides to track meets because we had fun and listened to music on the big speaker.”
Wallace did not get a chance to complete the journey with more top times as his senior outdoor season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really a shame he lost his senior track season because he has grown as a leader and would have led the boys team to heights Calvert hasn’t seen in years,” Calvert head track and field coach John Major said. “I truly believe his best years are ahead of him and expect some sensational track times from him in the future.”
Wallace, who will be running the 60 and 200 indoors and 100 and 200 outdoors, was influenced greatly by his teammates and coaches.
“My teammates push me each and everyday of practice and they make sure I don’t get emotional when a race goes wrong. My teammates play a huge role with helping to get me where I am today,” Wallace said. “My coaches have a major impact on my career and guided me to where I need to be. Coach Flirtisha Harris has been in my corner since I met her and she has made a huge impact on my life on and off the track, I view her as a mentor and coach. Coach Warren and coach Kenny helped me with my recruiting process and they always make sure I am good. Coach Angelo Ennis pushes me out of my comfort zone in the weight room and motivates me to be great.”
And soon the VCU chapter will begin for Wallace.
“I always knew that I was going to compete collegiately because I kept faith and I knew that God was going to work something out in due time,” he said. “Yes it feels like a dream come true.”
