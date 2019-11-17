Calvert 0 1 0 1
Middletown 1 0 0 0
Goals: Calvert (Lewis 2); Middletown (Robinson)
Saves: Calvert (Wilt 6); Middletown (Perkins 8, Wells 7)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription, or activate your access, to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription, or activate your access, to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.