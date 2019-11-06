In each of the previous two seasons, Calvert’s girls soccer team watched its season end a round short of the state semifinals. At Kent Island High School on Friday night, the Cavaliers were determined not to suffer the same fate.
Calvert took a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to dispatch the Buccaneers 5-2 in a Class 2A state quarterfinal. The Cavaliers, the overall fifth seed in the 2A classification, advanced to play top-seeded Century of Carroll County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
“It feels amazing to win this big game against Kent Island because my team has worked hard towards our goal all year and we are excited to move on in the playoffs,” said Calvert’s Bridget Harris, who scored two goals in the Cavaliers’ victory. “Our possession was crisp and our defense was solid throughout the entire game. After scoring the first goal, I felt myself getting pumped up and ready to score again. We could all feel the energy, which caused us to score two more before the half ended.”
In addition to Harris’ two-goal contribution, London Lewis, Serenity Thomas and Mackenzie Alonso each scored for Calvert (12-3 overall). The Cavaliers opened the game fast and maintained a high compete level throughout the 80 minutes.
“We brought the intensity from the start and it definitely showed in the way we played,” Lewis said. “We connected passes, had great communication and overall a great team effort. Keeping our heads up even when getting scored on was an essential part of our win tonight and I am very proud of how we played.”
“I think we came out from the start with great intensity and unity,” added Alex Baker. “We kept our heads at times when things weren’t going our way and that’s a major part of the game. We moved and possessed the ball great and in the end got the job done.”
Northern also advances
Defending state 3A champion Northern took care of business in its state quarterfinal, shutting out visiting C.M. Wright of Harford County 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.
After dropping their last three regular season decisions, the second-seeded Patriots (15-3) have showed no ill effects in the postseason, winning three consecutive games to earn a spot back in the state semifinal round with the victory over the seventh-seeded Mustangs.
Northern is scheduled to play the No. 3 seed Linganore Lancers at Linganore High School at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Boys seasons end
The seasons for both the Patuxent and Huntingtown boys soccer teams reached their respective conclusions in the state quarterfinal round.
Patuxent (8-6-1), the eighth seed in the 2A field, lost at top-seeded Parkside of Wicomico County 7-1 on Friday. Huntingtown (11-6), the No. 5 seed in the 3A classification, fell 2-1 in double overtime at fourth-seeded Wilde Lake of Howard County on Saturday night.
