Calvert quarterback Floria signs with Fairmont State for football

After missing nearly all of his first two seasons with a pair of serious ankle injuries, Calvert High School quarterback Michael Floria made the most of his final two seasons as the Cavaliers signal caller and is now heading to Fairmont State University to continue his playing days.
Floria, who also played baseball for the Cavaliers, had looks from several colleges last fall including Frostburg State University and the Virginia Military Institute before opting for Fairmont State. When he heads to the West Virginia school, an NCAA Division II institution, he will arrive as one of three freshmen quarterbacks looking to contend for the starting job this fall and the three seasons that follow.
“I had a couple of offers, but I really wanted to go to Fairmont State,” Floria said. “It’s going to be great to compete for a starting job with two other incoming freshmen. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I think I learned a lot about playing and overcoming adversity my four years at Calvert. You always have to be willing to learn and to adapt.”
Calvert head football coach Rick Sneade commended Floria for his talent and dedication to the program the last four years. As his coach noted, Floria was limited to just three games his first two seasons with the Cavaliers due to injuring the same ankle, but he overcame those injuries to lead the team his junior and senior seasons.
“In all honesty, I really can’t say enough good things about Mike,” Sneade said. “He’s not just a great athlete, but he knows the game so well and he makes everyone around him better. Of course, he’s got the size and he’s got a tremendous arm, but he’s also got so many other intangibles that just makes him a great teammate.”
Last season, Floria completed 74 of 165 passes for 970 yards and five touchdowns while throwing three interceptions and also rushed 72 times for 228 yards and four touchdowns. He was named as an honorable mention on the All-County and Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association all-conference teams.
One year earlier, Floria completed 51 of 84 passes for 838 yards and eight touchdowns while tossing four interceptions and carried 24 times for 34 yards and two scores and was again named honorable mention on the All-County and SMFCA all-conference teams. As a sophomore, Floria only played three games and completed 16 of 31 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
The abbreviated 2019-2020 school year represented a tale of two seasons for the Cavaliers graduate.
As the Calvert starting quarterback, he led the team to a berth in the Class 2A South Region playoffs and a 13-7 opening round win over second-seeded Lackey. But his final spring season on the diamond essentially ended roughly two weeks before it started as the last portion of the school year and all spring sports were casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was disappointing not to be able to have a senior baseball season with all my teammates,” Floria said. “I was really looking forward to playing with those guys one more year. It was tough not to be able to have a final baseball season. I knew it was going to be my last baseball season, so to have it canceled was really disappointing. But it taught me that there are going to be some things in life that you can’t control.”
