When Calvert head football coach Rick Sneade got his first glimpse of Isaiah Foote he could see he was blessed with size.
What Foote did not have was much in the way of football knowledge or experience. And despite his obvious attributes, Foote barely saw the field on the junior varsity team during his freshman season and even then it took injuries to create the opportunity. Still, there was so much potential.
“He didn’t have a whole lot of football experience coming to us,” Sneade said, “but he had great size and great ability and raw talent.”
That raw talent progressed over the two years that followed to the point where Foote became a wanted commodity in the college ranks, and in mid-June the rising Calvert High School senior committed to play FBS football at East Carolina University in North Carolina.
The campus reminded him of home, and ultimately he felt comfortable with the surroundings and what he thinks the football program, which is coming off a 3-9 2018 campaign, is capable of.
Foote also listed Marshall, Kent State and Temple as schools he seriously considered, but he decided on joining the Pirates.
“It reminds me a whole lot of Calvert County, really,” Foote said. “They have a new coaching staff that just got there, and coach Mike Houston and I firmly believe they can turn East Carolina around.”
In strictly physical terms, what Foote supplies to Calvert is obvious. And while he has contributed more on the offensive line to this point in his career, he could provide some more punch to the Cavaliers’ defensive line in the coming season, as well.
“He is extremely powerful,” Sneade said. “When you talk about a guy who is big, he’s now weighing about 305 and he’s 6-3. When you look at his lower half he is so strong. He just squatted a 570 squat. Big guys like that with that type of strength and power can’t always be explosive and fast, but he has that. He’s got the fast-twitch piece. He plays basketball. Those things are testament to his ability.”
While his physical gifts had Calvert’s coaches thinking about his collegiate potential from the start, there were many dots to connect both on and off the field as his maturation process unfolded.
“As a sophomore, he was thrust into the varsity and that took off well, but last year it exploded,” Sneade said. “A lot of it was a combination of his ability, his work ethic, his mindset and having some of the guys around him that really helped pore into him and helped him understand the game. Not just from a ‘this is what you do,’ but the big picture of why you do what you do.
“Peyton [Kimmel] and Elias [Prieto] pored into him and helped him out a great deal, and of course the guard who played next to him, Mikah [Murphy], did a good job helping him, as well. ... From that point and some other things that have happened in his personal life, everything has shifted. His mindset has changed. He went from an 810 SAT to the third time he took it an 1150.”
Foote credits much of his progress to the time some of his teammates put into his football education.
Coupled with the coaching staff, it provided the opportunity for him to transform from a kid who fancied himself as more of a basketball player into not just a potentially dominant presence on the football field for the Cavaliers, but also a leader who now tries to share his knowledge with younger players in similar situations to what he was just a few short years ago. Foote recently helped with Calvert’s football camp and stepped up into a key role working with some of the incoming freshmen heading into the school this fall.
“I didn’t really know that much about football my freshman year,” Foote said. “I didn’t really play that much, either. But over the years I’ve had some smart offensive linemen around me and they taught me the game. That’s mainly the reason why I’m here now and I know so much, because of them.
“Coach Sneade has been a huge impact on my life in my high school years. He’s really helped me a lot. ... I played more basketball [prior to high school]. My mom was a huge basketball player. She played it in high school and she didn’t really like me playing football.”
Early in his high school career, Foote knew what his specific job was and would try to execute it, but he didn’t understand how it fit in the grand scheme of everything going on on the field.
“We do a lot of running the ball, but over the years I’ve gotten better at pass blocking and not just knowing my play,” he said. “I know all the positions for my team, what they need to do and where they need to go. I just used to know where to go, but I never understood why I needed to go there or what the reason was for why I needed to go there. Now I do.”
Now Foote tries to impart what he’s learned, both on and off the field, on to the players coming up behind him.
“I hope to see my younger guys, the sophomores becoming juniors, to grow. Just the same thing my seniors last year did with me,” he said. “I just want to see them grow and become better players and, more importantly, better people in life.”
