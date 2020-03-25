Calvert senior Voelker ascends to the head of the class in swimming

From the outset of the 2019-2020 swim season, Calvert High School senior Ben Voelker had made plans to write the ideal finish to his prep career by capturing the state title in the 100-yard backstroke in a natural progression of finishes.
He made the natural progression happen.
Voelker captured the title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships in the 100 back in a time of 55.23 seconds. The senior followed that up by winning the crown at the Class 3A-2A-1A South Region championships (54.11) then capped his career with a determined victory at 3A-2A-1A state championships in 53.58 seconds.
“Actually, I was surprised that I won states,” Voelker said. “The difference between states and regionals was I just stayed focused on myself. I didn’t look over at anyone. At regionals, I was concerned with that Thomas Stone swimmer [Clayton Jameson] and I looked over at him a few times and didn’t really focus on myself out there.”
Voelker, who plans to major in journalism in college beginning this fall and continue his swim career next winter, became the first Calvert High School swimmer to garner a state title with his narrow victory in the 100 back by five one-hundredths of a second over Poolesville junior Joshua Hou, completing another natural progression of sorts.
Voelker had finished third in the 100 back two years earlier as a sophomore then was second last season. His victory capped a stellar senior season when he displayed more than a hint of versatility and genuine unselfishness.
Early in the season, Calvert head swim coach Brian Dryer realized he did not have a male swimmer suited for the 500 freestyle. So as the opening meet approached, Dryer summoned Voelker to play the role and he proved to be more than simply a capable substitute. He was second at the SMAC championships (5:04.11), won the 3A-2A-1A South Region title (5:02.88) then was ninth at states (4:58.42).
Voelker, who is still considering his college choice for this fall, had never competed in the 500 free before this winter and surprised himself by capturing the region title in that event as well.
“Before the season began the 500 was not in the plans,” Voelker said. “But we didn’t have anyone that could compete in the 500, so coach asked me to go in there and see what I could do. It can be tough because it’s close to the backstroke. But I think it helped me to get stronger in the backstroke.”
Voelker’s versatility also played out for the Cavaliers in a pair of relays.
He swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay which also included junior Erik Danielson and seniors Mason Lusby and Noah Breske, which placed second at SMAC (1:44.76), second at regionals (1:45.24) and seventh at states (1:44.70). Voelker, Lusby, Danielson and senior Aidan Levija comprised of the 400 free relay, which finished fifth at SMAC (3:37.18), claimed the 3A-2A-1A South Region title (3:35.85), then placed eighth at states (3:33.32).
“Ben was the first Calvert swimmer to ever win a state title in the history of the program,” Dryer said. “He holds most of the school records now. He put in the work all season and it showed.”
