Calvert senior Voelker headed to Ashland University for swimming

When he arrived at Calvert High School as a freshman, Ben Voelker had plans of making his presence known in some capacity before he graduated. Over the past three years, thanks to his exploits as a member of the Cavaliers’ swim team, Voelker accomplished that feat in grand fashion.
Voelker, the Calvert County boys swimmer of the year for the 2019-2020 season, capped his senior campaign by capturing the Class 3A-2A-1A state championship in the 100-yard backstroke at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center in College Park in February.
Since completing his swim career at Calvert, Voelker has committed to Ashland University in Ohio to swim for the NCAA Division II Eagles and to major in journalism/communications.
“When I first got to Calvert, I wanted people to remember me for something,” Voelker said. “I had started swimming when I was younger, but my first year at Calvert I didn’t swim for the school. But sophomore year I decided to join the team and that was the best decision I ever made. I had swam for a club team, but the high school team was a lot more fun.”
Voelker made his presence known his sophomore season when the Cavaliers won the 3A-2A-1A South Region championship. Voelker had also emerged as one of the best backstroke swimmers in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and the region, finishing third at the 3A-2A-1A state championships. One year later, he finished second in the 3A-2A-1A state meet and that left one obvious goal for his senior year.
“When I started the senior year, my main goal was to win states in the backstroke,” Voelker said. “Since I finishing third as a sophomore and second as a junior, that just seemed like the natural progression. Winning the SMAC and regionals was nice, but the ultimate goal was to win states.”
This Feburary, Voelker captured the SMAC championship in the 100 back in 55.23 seconds at St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s aquatic center then prevailed in the 100 back (54.11) at the 3A-2A-1A South Region championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover a week later.
One week after that, Voelker realized his season-long dream when he overhauled Poolseville junior Joshua Hua in the last 20 yards to take the 3A-2A-1A state title in the 100 back (53.58).
Voelker had narrowed his choices down to Ashland and Shippensburg (Pa) before the swim season began, but he waited to make a choice until well after the state meet. Like many of his peers, however, Voelker was unable to make any visits during the coronavirus pandemic and opted for Ashland although it is a much further commute than Shippensburg.
“I really liked the coach and they were looking for a backstroker,” Voelker said. “I think I can go there and swim right away and work on getting better each year. I’m looking forward to the competition and the school.”
In addition to displaying his talents in the pool each of the last three winter seasons at Calvert, Voelker also enjoyed his skills as a thespian.
Voelker was in three plays at Calvert, including “Dracula” where he played Renfield, a businessman that Count Dracula entrances and eventually becomes fascinated with eating spiders and insects.
“I had a lot of fun playing Renfield,” Voelker said of the character made famous by Dwight Frye’s portrayal in the original version of “Dracula” that starred Bela Lugosi. “I thought Noah [Breske] did a great job playing Dracula. All the plays were a lot of fun. We were supposed to do “The Addams Family” in the spring and I was going to play “Lurch”, but unfortunately it got canceled by the virus.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1