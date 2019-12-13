The Great Mills High School boys and girls swim teams were excited to get back in the pool and compete in its first meet of the season, according to Hornets head coach Troy Kroll.
“I thought for us, this was a great first meet overall,” Kroll said. “I think we were just ready to go out and race as a team.”
On Wednesday at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick, the Hornets’ boys (2-0 overall) earned two wins to begin the year by defeating St. Charles 186-79, and nearly getting by Calvert, 140-133. The Cavaliers (1-1) earned a split by topping the Spartans (1-3), 180-85.
On the girls side, Great Mills (2-0) topped St. Charles, 187-75, and Calvert 169-104, while the Cavaliers (1-1) were able to salvage a split with a 181-81 win over St. Charles (2-1).
“Calvert put up a pretty good meet today,” Kroll said. “Their boys are going to be pretty good and each of these teams today are just building up. It was fun to come out and race them and just a fun first meet for us.”
The Hornets won nine of the 11 races on the girls side, including sweeping all three relays, the 200-yard medley relay (2 minutes 5.18 seconds), the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.68) and 400 free relay (4:09.80).
Sophomore Savannah Raley was one of two double winners for the Hornets with victories in the 200 individual medley (2:29.00) and 100 backstroke (1:08.96). Great Mills freshman Noe Baker was the other double winner in her high school debut with wins in the 200 free (2:12.80) and 100 butterfly (1:12.91).
“I saw a lot of really good things, and I saw a lot of things that we can improve upon,” Kroll said. “I saw lots of adjustments that we can make to get ready for some other teams.”
Sophomore Sophie Chan was victorious in the 100 free (59.68) and junior Lydia Morris won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.97) to round out the Hornets’ nine victories for the girls.
Calvert senior Emma Kuhaneck took first place in the 50 free (27.73) and junior Skye Fleckenstein won the 500 free (6:57.05).
“For the girls team, I am really happy with how everyone performed tonight. I am content that my times in these events were better than last year,” Kuhaneck said. “I was actually feeling really nauseous before my 100 free and everyone was asking me what I needed. That is another thing I love about this team is our team support of each other and the team environment. Whenever you need something, [teammates] are always there.”
Calvert had three boys finish as double winners on the night. Junior Erik Danielson won the 200 IM (2:14.07) and 100 breast (1:05.71). Senior Aidan Levija was victorious in the 50 free (23.93) and 100 free (54.14), while senior Ben Voelker took first place in the 100 fly (56.52) and 100 back (55.97).
“Today we had a bunch of people step up, especially new swimmers that weren’t on this team last year,” Voelker said. “Aiden Levija stepped up and won both the 50 and 100 free. Tanner Norman is a sophomore who just came here from Ohio and Riley Strain is a freshman. They both stepped up in the backstroke and the relays, so that was really helpful.”
Voelker noted that swimmers on the girls side stepped up as well for the Cavaliers.
“We had an orchestra concert at the high school, so a bunch of our swimmers had to leave halfway through,” Voelker said. “One of our swimmers was supposed to be in the 500 free on the girls side, but she had to go. Kayla West stepped up and swam that which was big for us. We need people to step up and perform and she did.”
Calvert prevailed in two of the three boys relays, winning the 200 medley relay (1:46.77) and 200 free relay (1:38.70).
Great Mills earned a first-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:49.03) and individually from senior Bradley Beall in the 200 free (2:03.90) and sophomore Kevin Seo in the 500 free (6:09.38).
A pair of St. Charles seniors earned top-five finishes on the day. Tayton Hoefferle finished fourth in the boys 50 free (25.74) and Lianna McKenney finished fourth in the girls 500 free (8:05.55).
“We came out and practiced a lot,” Spartans head coach Kelsi Landgraf said. “I saw a lot of good swims and still a lot of things that we can work on in practice. Overall, I am proud of them, but I know we can still get better.”
Great Mills is scheduled at Lackey at 5 p.m. Friday to face North Point and Patuxent. St. Charles is slated to host La Plata at 5 p.m, today and Calvert is scheduled to face Huntingtown at 5 p.m. Monday at Hall Aquatic Center.
