The Chopticon High School volleyball team honored a quartet of seniors prior to its final home match of the regular season on Tuesday evening versus Calvert. Then the Braves took to the court and needed four sets to topple visiting Calvert in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest.
Chopticon (8-5 overall, 1-4 SMAC Chesapeake), which was scheduled to travel to Huntingtown on Thursday evening to finish the regular season, honored triplet sisters Caitlyn Burch, Jaclyn Burch and Shanyn Burch and Kellie Beavers before the match. Fittingly, the Burch triplets also played a hand in ending the match with each of them recording a service winner for set point with Jaclyn Burch recording match point, giving the Braves the win by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 24-26 and 25-23.
“I didn’t even realize we had done that,” Jaclyn Burch said. “This whole night meant a lot. I’ve been playing volleyball for four years. It meant a lot to be able to win. It’s something that I’ll always remember.”
After dropping the first two sets and trailing in the latter stages of the third game, Calvert appeared on the verge of being swept by Chopticon. Four straight service winners from Caitlyn Burch propelled the Braves to a 19-17 lead and a kill from Jaclyn Burch off a set by Shanyn Burch brought the hosts to match point at 24-21.
The Cavaliers refused to be swept aside readily. Senior setter Brooke Young, who missed several matches with pneumonia, set Danielle Hallberg for a sideout kill, then Young reeled off four straight service winners, beginning with a pair of aces, to lift the visitors to a 26-24 victory that extended the match and put a temporary hold on Chopticon’s celebration.
“That third set we did a lot better job communicating and limiting errors,” said Young, whose team was slated to host Leonardtown on Thursday in the Cavaliers’ senior night. “We were able to pass the ball better and take advantage of some of the mistakes that they were making. Thursday will be a meaningless match with no pressure, but then we have to get ready for playoffs where one loss ends your season.”
After Calvert (5-7, 1-4) rallied to extend the match, Shanyn Burch started the fourth set with four straight service winners and later Braves freshman Caleigh Bergling added three straight winners that included an ace and two kills from Jaclyn Burch for a 12-8 lead.
The Cavaliers responded with four straight winners from sophomore libero Karlee Hughes that began with a pair of aces just inside the back line. Later, Young set Amanda Herron for a kill that brought the teams even at 18 and that was the start of 12 consecutive sideout points that resulted in five more ties, the last at 23-all.
Young, however, sent her last serve deep and Jaclyn Burch recorded the match winner on a serve that the Cavaliers were unable to return back across the net. Chopticon had ended the first set on a 6-0 run that included five winners from Caitlyn Burch, capped by an ace.
Chooticon also gained the upper hand early in the second set and led by as many as nine points en route to a 25-19 victory with Shanyn Burch recording the last two winners. Braves coach Lindsay Robertson noted the four-set victory over Calvert was memorable for a lot of reasons.
“This was the first time that we’ve ever beaten Calvert since I’ve been coaching,” Robertson said. “I’m going to miss those four seniors. They were part of this program since they were freshmen. We work a lot on serving in practice, so I was glad to see the serves work really well tonight.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1