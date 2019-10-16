En route to upending Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and pending Class 2A South Region rival Calvert High School in four sets on Monday evening, the La Plata High School volleyball team’s height advantage at the net was nearly neutralized by the Cavaliers’ smallest player.
The Warriors cruised to a four-set victory over visiting Calvert on Monday in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 21-25 and 25-12 to snap a two-match losing streak as outside hitters Jayci Chamberlain and Niya Henderson and middle hitters Samantha Falenofoa and Megan Schueller delivered numerous punishing spikes at the net. Their inability to sweep the Cavaliers was largely hindered by the diminutive frame of sophomore libero Karlee Hughes.
With Calvert playing without senior setter Brooke Young, who is out indefinitely while battling pneumonia, Hughes took it upon herself to play the vital leadership role with their senior captain idle. On numerous occasions, Chamberlain, Falenofoa, Schueller and Henderson punished the Cavaliers’ libero with powerful kills, but the Calvert sophomore weathered the storm in defeat.
“Brooke is definitely the heart and soul of this team,” Hughes said. “So, with her unable to play right now I really wanted to play hard on the floor and play a leadership role on the team. Those girls really hit the ball hard, but I was determined to keep as many of them as possible from hitting the floor.”
Calvert (4-5 overall) and La Plata (8-3) were tied at 10 midway through the first set before the Warriors broke open the contest. Setter Maddie Winkler recorded five straight winners for a 16-10 lead, then Maddie Slattery added three more before Falenofoa ended the opening set with four straight service winners, aided by kills from Henderson and Chamberlain.
“We have definitely been working better with [Winkler],” said Chamberlain, who missed last Friday’s match to attend an official visit at North Carolina State University where she has committed for softball. “It’s always tough getting adjusted to a new setter, but we’re definitely making a lot of progress. Their libero [Hughes] was really good. She’s a really good athlete.”
While Calvert had stayed close through the early portion of the first set, La Plata wasted little time gaining the upper hand in the second. Five straight winners from Falenofoa early in the set gave the Warriors a 7-1 lead, senior libero Sydney Bales added five more later to make it 16-6, then Peyton Krahling ended the set with three straight winners, two on kills from Schueller.
“All match long I kept telling the girls not to hit the ball anywhere near their libero,” said La Plata head coach Ashley Buchanan, whose team’s next match is at Thomas Stone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. “I kept telling the girls look for her and hit it somewhere else. She was amazing. I don’t think my girls are used to seeing another libero keep those balls in play.”
Calvert, however, refused to be swept by the hosts. With Hughes making numerous digs, quality passes and even occasional sets for Briana Stockton, Danielle Hallberg and Megan Williams, the Cavaliers pulled away late for a 25-21 victory in the third set. Hallberg nearly ended it with a brief service run before a service error by Slattery finally did.
Following the Cavaliers’ victory in the third set, La Plata proved all business in the fourth. In a set that mirrored the first two, the Warriors vaulted to a 7-1 lead behind service runs from Slattery, Falenofoa and Chamberlain to forge a 12-3 lead.
Calvert got to within 15-10 on a service from Hughes, but the Warriors ended the set on a 10-2 run with Falenofoa reeling off five straight winners to end the match.
“It was definitely a pride thing,” said Hughes, whose team has a match at 5:30 p.m. today with Lackey and another at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Northern in the Cavaliers annual “Dig Pink” night. “We didn’t want to come in here and get swept. We had to at least get that one game.”
