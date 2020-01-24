At Chopticon High School, all of the sports teams are becoming a family and have been supporting one another all year long.
“It means a lot to everyone on the team to have the crowd support. That is a new thing our school is doing,” Braves junior Greg Griffith said. “All of the sports teams are supporting one another. We have been to four basketball games and they all come to our stuff, too. We are all out there supporting each other. It is not just about the team, it is about the whole school.”
Chopticon senior captain Quincy Quade echoed the statements from Griffith on the importance of the athletes supporting one another.
“It really does help when you have all of the Chopticon athletes behind you,” Quade said. “We are not just sports teams, we are a family.”
In front of a large contingency of home support, the Braves were able to defeat Calvert by a final score of 65-12 on Tuesday night in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match.
“We went into this match knowing there would be some forfeits in there, but that doesn’t change our mindset,” Griffith said. “We are still going in there to win matches individually and as a team. Everyone wrestled hard.”
Calvert has struggled with low numbers and injuries this year and had to forfeit six of the 14 matches.
“Chopticon did a great job,” Cavaliers head coach Matt Bancroft said. “Hopefully we can get some numbers up by next year.”
Justin Knight began the match for the hosts with a forfeit win at 120 pounds and Trey Kratko followed suit with a victory by technical fall over Calvert’s Michael Kauten at 126 to put Chopticon in front 11-0 through two bouts.
The Cavaliers got on the board next when Tim Hall was able to pin Landon Roberts in the second period of the 132-pound match. Calvert’s only other victory of the match came via a forfeit at 220 by Sam Green.
“The guys have been improving. Tonight was a little upsetting, because over the weekend we went to a tournament [at North County High School in Anne Arundel County] and they did pretty well. We had a couple of kids show up and really do some good stuff,” Bancroft said. “It just feels like they took a couple of steps back tonight, but overall they have all made tremendous strides since the beginning of the year. Honestly, for us being as young as we are, I am all right with it. We only have one kid that has ever actually wrestled before this year, so it is not too bad.”
Chopticon picked up six wins via the forfeit from Travis Hinkle (106), Peyton Cooney (113), Blake Butler (138), Peyton Powell (160) and Quade (285) in addition to Knight’s at 120 that began the match.
“Everyone played a part in the team victory by either by getting a win or fighting to stay off their backs,” Quade said. “I would like to thank our coaches for giving me the opportunity to be captain and teaching us to never give up and give it 100 percent every time we wrestle.”
Chopticon was pushed to the distance of the match in two bouts, but John Owens (145) defeated Calvert’s Will Green 7-6, and Brian Harris (152) defeated Calvert’s Cody Moore, 5-2.
“I feel like the season is going great,” Harris said. “I have learned so much on and off the mat and have great guidance from the coaches. We did an amazing job pulling together for the win. Showing support as a team, and as a school by having the other sports teams there cheering us on made it even more memorable.”
Griffith picked up a win with a first-period pin at 170 over Calvert’s Aidan Herche that put the Braves ahead as a team 35-6 at the time the match concluded.
“I faced an opponent that wasn’t the most experienced wrestler, but he still put up a good fight,” Griffith said. “I go into each match the same every time by just trying to get the points for my team.”
In the last two bouts of the night that were not of the forfeit variety, Chopticon’s Ethan Beale (182) and senior Garry Gorham (195) picked up wins by pin with Beale’s going to the third period and Gorham’s in the opening period.
“Our match against Calvert was fun. Everyone who wrestled showed good sportsmanship, wrestled hard and seemed to have fun,” Gorham said. “The way everyone wrestled is how they should every match, like it’s their last. Knowing that this is my last year, I want everyone wrestling like that every match, to help make them fun and exhilarating.”
Chopticon is next scheduled to be at Huntingtown in a tri-match that also includes Westlake at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Calvert is next slated to be at Lackey at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
