UPPER MARLBORO — The Calverton Cougars were well represented at Saturday’s Metro Independent Schools Athletic League championship soccer games at Riverdale Baptist School.
Both the girls and the boys teams battled for a title as the boys squared off with Grace Brethren Christian of Prince George's County after the girls battled Rockbridge Academy of Anne Arundel County.
After the girls contest concluded, a 4-1 win for Rockbridge, Calverton co-head boys coaches Brian Martin and Jason Boxx were determined to help the Cougars capture a MISAL championship this year after falling in this position last year.
“It has been a great journey,” Boxx said. “We played a lot of games this year, so we knew it wouldn’t be easy.”
Calverton was able to use two goals in both the first and second half to seal the championship while holding Grace Brethren scoreless for the 4-0 victory.
“All the respect goes out to Grace Brethren. They dialed up a game plan last time we played them and they came here to try and win a championship,” Martin said. “We’ve been building this team for the last year, we’ve had injuries that we’ve overcome, and now for us to get the result after last year not pulling it off is a great day.”
Junior Tyler Emery granted the Cougars a 1-0 lead with roughly 23 minutes left in the opening half on a goal from inside the box.
“What has been really nice is the guys have just been pushing through every barrier and every hurdle that has come at them,” Boxx said. “I think in the end they got what they deserved.”
The Cougars added a goal before the half from junior Jazir Warner with about 10 minutes left in the opening frame.
This year for the whole season we have just played together as a unit and as a team,” senior goalkeeper Josh Mooney said. “We relied and trusted each other more as the season went on. We grew together and got the result that we wanted tonight.”
In the second half, Calverton added goals to its total from senior Tristan Frias and senior Samario Valasse-Paul while holding Grace Brethren scoreless.
“The team held it down defensively and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Mooney said. “This was a team win.”
With the win, Calverton finished the year unbeaten in MISAL play, regular season and postseason, and had an overall record on the season of 17-4-3. One of the ties was a scoreless draw at Grace Brethren on Oct. 8.
“We really enjoyed the moment,” Boxx said. “It is never easy no matter what league you play in to go undefeated, so the credit has to go the guys with their hard work, taking extra time to work on things, and all the credit has to go to them.”
Cougars senior Bradley Hernandez was named the league Most Valuable Player, while Mooney, Warner, junior Stefan Simmons and junior Christen Lugo Elibox joined Hernandez on as All-MISAL first-team selections.
Thomas Larsen of Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Josiah Nieves of Grace Christian Academy and Cedric Sobola of King’s Christian Academy were also named to the All-MISAL first team.
Calverton girls fall
The Cougars earned the number two seed and squared off with top-seeded Rockbridge from the regular season.
An early Rockbridge goal by league MVP Alanna Craig put Calverton behind 1-0 with about 28 minutes left in the opening half.
The Cougars (6-4-2, 3-4-1 MISAL) were able to respond and knot the score at 1 on a penalty kick converted by senior Jocelyn Kuidlan to the bottom right corner.
Rockbridge was able to grab a 2-1 lead before the half on a goal by Katie Trovato.
In the second half, Calverton unable to break through the Rockbridge defense and fell behind 3-1 just five minutes into the second half before eventually succumbing by a final score of 4-1.
The Cougars have appeared in 10 straight MISAL championship contests.
Calverton junior Katie Carrino, senior Kierra Fields, Kuidlan and sophomore Alexa Ceci were selected for the All-MISAL first team. Alayna Cox and Annie Gaines of Southern Maryland Christian Academy were also selected.