The Calverton School head coach Alante Pritchett had time to reflect on the season his team had in making it to Saturday’s Metro Independent School Athletic League girls basketball championship at Grace Christian Academy in Waldorf.
“We were glad to be here and playing on this big stage,” Pritchett said. “It has been a minute since the school has made it this far. We worked hard and overcame a lot of adversity.”
After a strong start, the third-seeded Cougars ultimately fell to the top-seeded Tigers of Takoma Academy from Montgomery County by a final score of 44-25.
“We fought hard in the beginning and came together as a team,” Calverton senior Natalie O’Brien said. “We are proud of ourselves for making it here. [Takoma] is great, but I think we could have done better and pulled this win out.”
The Cougars (8-12 overall) got off to a fast start and led 5-3 with 5 minutes 31 seconds left in the first quarter, forcing Takoma head coach Donald Thrower to call a timeout.
Calverton was not able to expand onto its early edge in large part due to missed free throws in the game’s opening stanza. The Cougars missed 10 of 11 attempts at the free-throw line in the first quarter (made just 5 of 26 in the game) and trailed 11-7 heading into the second.
“We missed a lot of free throws and layups and had a lot of opportunities that we just didn’t capitalize on,” Pritchett said. “I think we played well early on trying to keep them off of the glass as much as we could. We boxed out and rebounded early, but it just broke down as the game went on.”
At the half, Takoma (16-6) held a 21-10 advantage behind 11 points from Delia Allen. Calverton made just one field goal in the second quarter and all three of the team’s points in the frame came from Anaysha Shadid.
“Anaysha played the entire game through her cramps and she’s been battling through injuries all season,” Pritchett said.
O’Brien scored her first points of the contest in the third quarter, but the Cougars trailed 32-17 heading into the fourth.
“My senior Natalie tried her best and got to the [free-throw] line, but just couldn’t hit her free throws early,” Pritchett said. “The last time we played Takoma, Natalie actually left the game early with a laceration to her eye, but came back to play the fourth quarter.”
Calaya Holland scored six of her team-high 11 points in the final quarter, but Calverton fell one win short of a MISAL championship.
“Overall, our record probably doesn’t look like a championship team, but our toughness does. It is what's on the inside. We shot well and played tough defense and that is what got us here,” Pritchett said. “We are a young team. We lose two seniors, but everyone else will be coming back next year. We will try and get the same production and make it back next year to hopefully get the victory at the end.”
Local players receive All-MISAL honors
After the MISAL finals concluded on Saturday at Grace Christian — Lanham Christian of Prince George's County topped Grace Brethren Christian of Prince George's County in the boys final, 55-48 — players from across the league were recognized on the court as the league’s most valuable player, first team, second team and honorable mention selections were announced.
For the girls, O'Brien and Southern Maryland Christian Academy’s Jariah Russell were named co-league MVPs.
“Being named Co-MVP is something I have wanted for all five years I have been playing varsity, so I am very fortunate to get this award,” O’Brien said. “I just can’t believe it is over, but I am very thankful for all of my teammates and coaches. I want to shout out Anaysha Shadid and Calaya Holland for everything they have done to help me out on the court. I love all of my teammates.”
Joining Russell and O’Brien on the All-MISAL first team were Holland and Kennadi Johnson of Southern Maryland Christian Academy (Charles County).
Shadid, Calverton’s Kierra Fields, Grace Christian’s Nyah Green and Lakayla James of Southern Maryland Christian were named to the second team.
Olivia Satterwaite and Trinity Wright of Grace Christian were selected as honorable mentions.
On the boys side, Tyler Doerson (Grace Christian) and Bryson Kitrell (Southern Maryland Christian) were named to the All-MISAL first team.
Marqez Rather and P.J. Winters of Grace Christian as well as Southern Maryland Christian's DeAndre Seeden were second-team selections.
Josh Mooney (Calverton), Jalen Glasgow and Malcolm Rather (Grace Christian), Maurtice Newsome and Tre Douglas (Southern Maryland Christian) and Cedric Sobola, Maasai Brown and Xavian McDougald (King’s Christian Academy of St. Mary's County) were selected as honorable mentions.