Calverton School graduate Mazza drafted by Philadelphia Barrage of Major League Lacrosse

In the days leading up to the 2020 Major Lacrosse League draft, Calverton School graduate and Towson University senior Jon Mazza anticipated that at some point on Monday evening his name would get called.
Mazza, who grew up in Davidsonville in Anne Arundel County, was a key cog in the Cougars’ prolonged dominance in the Metro Independent Lacrosse League before heading to Towson. On Monday evening, however, the former Tigers standout midfielder did not have to wait long to hear that he was chosen by the Philadelphia Barrage in the second round with the 10th pick overall.
“I really wasn’t caught off my guard when I heard I was chosen,” said Mazza, a communications major at Towson. “I just was thankful for the chance to fulfill a dream of playing lacrosse professionally. It had been something that I had thought about since I was a kid and me and my brother [Nick Mazza] were throwing the ball around in the back yard. I was grateful to my parents [Frank and Dana Mazza] for all the sacrifices they made over the years.”
Mazza, who scored eight goals and had one assist in the 2020 season abbreviated by the coronavirus pandemic, scored 16 goals and added eight assists as a junior, tallied 16 goals with four assists as a sophomore and scored 15 goals and had seven assists as a freshman. He had been a three-time All-MILL first-team selection during his playing days at Calverton.
Philadelphia head coach and general manager Spencer Ford, who played in the MLL during its inaugural season in 2001, was pleased to land Mazza in the second round on Monday. The Barrage, who won three MLL titles during their first stint in the league, are returning after a 12-year hiatus and Ford noted that Mazza could be a key part in their resurgence.
“Johnny is a stud of a person, he is 6-4, tough as nails and has faced adversity and won and loves the sport,” Ford said. “For us, it was a no-brainer taking him. He has improved many of his skills from his IQ at many spots on the offensive end and has become more than just a scorer. We can run him out of the box as a north-south dodger, we can play him as a wing dodger and, if needed, we can play him behind.”
Mazza was selected early in the second round of the MLL Draft and later his longtime best friend, fellow Towson senior Grant Maloof, was chosen in the seventh round with the 42nd overall pick by the Chesapeake Bayhawks. Mazza and Maloof, a Davidsonville resident who graduated from South River High School in Anne Arundel County, have played together for over a decade on various teams.
“Grant is a great player, he’s been my roommate and Towson and he’s also my best friend,” Mazza said. “I was excited for him that he also got drafted on Monday. We basically grew up playing together. With him here at Towson just made the playing experience that much more fun. I had a number of great teammates here and made some good friends. I look forward to the chance to play against him some day.”
