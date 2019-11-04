Boys
Team (SMAC schools listed only)
1. Calvert 38, 3. La Plata 72, 4. Patuxent 83, 6. Lackey 169, 7. Westlake 177
Individual (SMAC runners finishing in top 20 listed only after first place)
1. Singletary (C) 17:00.2, 2. Musumeci (P) 17:28.8, 3. Connolly (LaP) 17:47.7, 4. Romero (LaP) 17:56.3, 6. Taylor (LaP) 18:25.0, 7. Rodenhaver (C) 18:30.5, 8. Hartsig (C) 18:32.0, 10. Bush (C) 18:47.9, 12. Kauten (C) 19:08.1, 13. Green (C) 19:08.5, 15. (L) Hall 19:32.8, 16. McCloskey (C) 19:42.5, 18. Hinton (P) 19:49.4, Butler (P) 19:56.1, 20. Gilbert (P) 20:00.6
Girls
Team (SMAC schools listed only)
1. Calvert 17, 2. Patuxent 47, 3. La Plata 74
Individual (SMAC runners finishing in top 20 listed only after first place)
1. Prince (C) 20:20.8, 2. Miller (C) 20:24.1, 3. Mutchler (C) 21:24.7, 4. Willey (P) 21:56.9, 5. Landgraf (L) 22:10.7, 6. Alvey (L) 22:18.2, 7. Brennan (C) 22:21.7, 8. Harris (C) 23:15.3, 9. Izdepski (P) 23:37.5, 10. Diehl (C) 23:40.5, 11. Romero (P) 24:13.0, 12. Ellison (C) 24:18.4, 13. Stine (LaP) 24:22.8, 16. Taylor (TS) 24:51.6, 17. Phillips (LaP) 25:02.7, 18. Lazer (P) 25:07.8, 19. Lightfoot (P) 25:13.1, 20. Somers (P) 25:20.1