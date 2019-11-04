(SMAC teams, individuals listed only after first place)
Boys
Team (SMAC schools listed only)
1. North Point 45, 2. Chopticon 55, 3. Northern 84, 4. Huntingtown 101, 6. Great Mills 161
Individual (SMAC schools listed only)
1. Bryant (NP) 16:25.7, 2. Doughty (NP) 16:29.7, 3. McGirr (Hun) 16:35.9, 4. Z. Wedding (Cho) 16:54.9, 5. J. Wedding (Cho) 17:02.3, 6. Amisano (Nor) 17:09.8, 7. Foulkes (Hun) 17:29.8, 9. King (Nor) 17:39.5, 10. Rhoton (GM) 17:40.0
Girls
Team (SMAC schools listed only)
1. Northern 35, 2. Huntingtown 68, 3. Great Mills 85, 5. Chopticon 121, 6. North Point 142
Individual (SMAC schools listed only)
1. Brotherton (GM) 19:30.9, 2. Olson (Nor) 19:43.4, 3. Fowler (Cho) 19:58.2, 4. Mack (Nor) 20:14.5, 5. Wilcher (Hun) 20:40.7, 6. Chan (GM) 20:47.3, 8. Setzfand (Nor) 20:56.4, 9. Finn (Nor) 21:18.8