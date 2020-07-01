Cleary named new Huntingtown head girls soccer coach

Just over a month after former Huntingtown High School head girls soccer coach Charlie Raphael resigned to take over the helm as the College of Southern Maryland women’s soccer program, the Hurricanes have found his successor heading into the 2020 season.
Scott Cleary, who had been an assistant coach with the Huntingtown boys soccer team the past two seasons, has been named to the helm. Raphael finished his career 78-13-4 during six seasons with the Hurricanes and now Cleary is looking to carry the baton for the program.
“I was so excited when Vashawne [Gross, Huntingtown athletic director] called me to tell me I think I yelled, ‘Yes!’, into the phone so loudly that he probably had to move the phone away from his ear,” said Cleary, a 1998 Northern High School graduate who played four seasons with the Patriots and was an assistant coach for the girls for nine seasons in two different stints. “I’ve been an assistant for 12 years total and I was really looking forward to getting a head coaching job.”
Gross commended the job that Raphael did during his six seasons with the Hurricanes’ girls soccer program and expects Cleary to uphold the tradition of his predecessor. Raphael’s replacement was already part of the Hurricanes’ soccer program in some capacity.
“Coach Cleary has been with the boys program here the past two years and done a great job assisting coach [Charlie] Russell,” Gross said, “but I know that one of his main goals has always been to be the head coach of a girls soccer team. I can’t say enough about the job Charlie Raphael did while he was here and I expect coach Cleary to come in and maintain the high levels that Charlie set for the program.”
Cleary played four seasons at Northern and two more at Charles County Community College, which is now the College of Southern Maryland, then played club soccer at Salisbury University where he graduated in 2004. Cleary, now a realtor based in Calvert County, is already looking forward to meeting his players for summer workouts that were scheduled to start Wednesday.
“I’ve been texting some of the senior returners and I know they’re excited about getting back on the field,” Cleary said. “We’re good to go on July 1, but not with a whole team. We can’t have actual practices yet, just conditioning drills and workouts. But we have a good group of seniors who have already kept the other girls ready for the season.”
Cleary spent the previous two seasons as the assistant Huntingtown boys soccer coach under head coach Charlie Russell and now the former Northern player will take over the helm from Raphael at his alma mater’s nemesis.
“The last three years I think the road to the 3A girls state championship went through Calvert County,” Cleary said. “It just seemed like whoever won that Huntingtown-Northern region game was going to win states. I think the parents are more concerned with beating Northern than they are winning a state title. I’m excited to get things started and see how they will do this fall.”
