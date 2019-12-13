The 2020 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will have their main man back in the saddle.
Wednesday, the team announced in a news release that Stan Cliburn has re-signed for next season, his second consecutive as the Blue Crabs manager and third overall.
Cliburn, who picked up his 1,700th managerial win in mid-July, led Southern Maryland to a 59-81 overall record in 2019. The Blue Crabs were in contention for a Freedom Division second-half title until late in the season, ultimately finishing with a 33-37 mark.
“I am very excited to be coming back for the 2020 season, and to continue the momentum we had during the second half playoff push,” Cliburn said in Wednesday’s news release. “Between hosting the All-Star Game and bringing back the nucleus of our key players, 2020 will be a special season.”
Cliburn spent 14 seasons playing professional baseball, advancing to the major league level in 1980 with the California Angels and spending the next seven seasons with the Angels and the Atlanta Braves before getting his first managing role with the Watertown Pirates of the New York-Pennsylvania League in 1988.
Cliburn would spend the next 16 years as a manager with various minor league clubs, including stints at Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A. He returned to the independent leagues in 2011 and then eventually became the manager for the Blue Crabs.
Cliburn guided Southern Maryland to the Freedom Division title in 2015 and a berth in the Atlantic League Championship Series where the Blue Crabs lost in four games to the Somerset Patriots.
“Stan is a winner, he’s been a winner since the day he stepped foot on a baseball field, everyone knows that,” Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel said in Wednesday’s news release. “But what’s even more important is the way in which he is molding our players to be better men. Stan is the full package, you won’t find a player that hasn’t loved playing under Stan, and we are ecstatic to see what the 2020 season has in store.”
The Blue Crabs, who will host the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf on July 15, open next season in High Point, North Carolina on April 30 against the High Point Rockers.
The team’s home opener is on May 8 against the Rockers, who just finished their first season as a franchise in 2019.
Dykstra signs with Blue Jays
Less than a month after catcher Charlie Valerio signed with the San Diego Padres, pitcher James Dykstra is also heading to a major league organization by inking a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Crabs announced Dykstra’s signing in a Monday news release.
“The Blue Crabs organization wishes James nothing but the best in his future with the Blue Jays,” Knichel said in the release. “His unmatched velocity and lethal off-speed pitches make Dykstra an MLB level talent.”
Dykstra was key to a bullpen that helped Southern Maryland stay in the Freedom Division second-half race until near the end of the season.
A sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2013 who reached as high as Triple-A with the Texas Rangers organization in 2017, Dykstra had a 4-3 record with a 3.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 2019 with the Blue Crabs.
Dykstra said Monday on the team’s Twitter account, @BlueCrabs: “I want to thank the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for allowing me to pitch for them in 2019. I had a great experience and loved every moment in that clubhouse. I want to thank the coaching staff, our ace Daryl Thompson, Ryan Chaffee, and the entire pitching staff. Without their friendship and willingness to help me everyday I wouldn’t have grown into the pitcher I am today and is one of the big reasons I am getting this opportunity with the Blue Jays.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to further my career with the Toronto Blue Jays and can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for me.”
Staff writer Ted Black contributed to this report.
Twitter: @PWSoMdSports