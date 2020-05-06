Coaches, athletes adapt to different recruiting process amid coronavirus pandemic

College coaches are accustomed to interacting with high school senior recruits on a very personal level for months during their respective season and then often for weeks afterward as student-athletes finalize their collegiate plans.
But the process has been turned virtually upside down over the last two months as the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the state basketball tournament and then the entire spring sports season. Many athletes were unable to make their final official visits to colleges as campuses also closed amid the outbreak and subsequently never reopened.
Nevertheless, with the academic year winding to a close this month for both college and high school students, those high school seniors seeking to land athletic scholarships have often had to make hasty decisions while college coaches via for commitments. A prominent end result is seeing student-athletes staying closer to home for their freshman year.
“Realistically, I think we’re going to have a lot more girls we looked at stay closer to home,” College of Southern Maryland head women’s basketball coach Ardell Jackson said. “We have already had three girls commit and I am expecting a number of players to commit over the summer. With so many college campuses closed, it’s tough for kids to get out and make their last visits. So, they’ll probably end up staying in the area at least their freshman year.”
CSM head men’s basketball coach Alan Hoyt is also expecting the same influx of student-athletes this fall, which should enhance his roster next winter. Like Jackson, Hoyt was able to see the high school basketball season play out — except for the state semifinals and finals, which were eventually cancelled — and now he expects a larger group of incoming freshmen.
“We had pretty much finished up all of our recruiting when the basketball season ended,” said Hoyt, a Great Mills High School graduate. “I think we got commitments from the guys that we were looking at, but there are others who could not get to other schools due to the lockdown that might stay here next season. Maybe they’ll stay both years, but I expect to have a lot more kids next year.”
The same is true down the road at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, an NCAA Division III school.
“Recruiting has moved from in-person to online, so we’ve had to adapt to that,” St. Mary’s College head men’s basketball coach Chris Harney said. “My staff, including Dominic Milburn and Romero McBride, has been working to complete our recruiting class and overcome five graduating seniors. I’m happy to say we have a number of commitments that I’m very excited about. Following up Thomas Stone High School star player Gary Grant’s rookie of the year CAC conference award, I will be looking to bring in someone to potentially have back-to-back rookie of the year awards.”
A number of the top winter sports athletes being recruited were unable to make their final visits amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that followed.
St. Charles senior Omar McGann opted to stay close to home and sign with Howard Community College, while Westlake High School senior Cameron Tweedy, the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association player of the year for 2019-2020, is still sitting on the fence.
“This lockdown has kept a lot of kids from making their final visits,” Westlake head boys basketball coach Ed Mouton said. “Cameron was hoping to make a decision by now, but he’s still had some colleges where he make his official visits. I’m sure he’s going to make his final decision soon, but he may have to do it after numerous phone conversations or via Zoom.”
A number of spring sports athletes were able to commit before schools were forced to be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited to distance learning, including La Plata senior baseball player Ryan Calvert (University of North Carolina Wilmington) and softball players Sydney Bales (George Mason University) and Jayci Chamberlain (North Carolina State University), while Calvert High School senior runners Lauren Brennan (Saint Vincent College, Pa.) and Emily Mutchler (CSM) made their decisions without having a spring season.
“It was tough for a lot of our guys because they were still looking to make their final visits and they wanted to have a senior season,” said Northern High School baseball coach Steve Crounse, who is headed to DeMatha High School this fall to be the offensive coordinator for the football team. “I think a lot of the seniors were in the same situation, both in high school and in college.”
While high school seniors can not return for another season next spring, the NCAA has given seniors the option of returning next spring to complete their college playing days. While that may work out well for those who choose that option of returning, student-athletes from high schools or transferring from a two-year school to a four-year school may not have an immediate opening.
“I think most of our sophomores are going to go on to four-year schools,” said CSM head baseball coach Aaron Michael, whose team was 11-5 before the season was halted. “But now some kids will get to four-year schools and not have a spot to fill if some of their seniors decide to return for another year. It may be a year or two before things iron themselves out again.”
