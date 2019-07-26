In addition to competing in numerous games and participating in an abundance of practices, seven College of Southern Maryland students also displayed enough academic prowess to earn a place on the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic first, second and third teams.
La Plata High School graduate Katelyn Kluh, a middle hitter for the CSM volleyball team and a center for the CSM women's basketball team from La Plata, completed her freshman year with a 4.0 GPA to become one of only 1,552 student-athletes in the nation to earn a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic first team.
"It was really quite a surprise," Kluh said of being informed about her all-academic honor. "It was also such a tremendous honor. During the volleyball and basketball seasons, I have plenty of schoolwork along with games and practices. But I've been able to balance everything so far."
Four CSM student-athletes were able to earn a spot on the NJCAA all-academic second team.
Semiya Lowe of Hughesville, a freshman midfielder on the women's soccer team, and Kaitlyn Culbert, a Northern High School graduate who resides in Dunkirk and played softball for the Hawks in the spring, also finished 2018-19 with 3.90 GPAs.
Two CSM men's soccer players also earned a spot on the second team. Sophomore Zachary McDonough of Accokeek finished the year with a 3.90 GPA and freshman Nathaniel Morrison of Leonardtown, a forward on the Hawks' soccer team, completed the year with a 3.87 GPA. McDonough graduated from CSM in the spring and will major in mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland beginning with the upcoming school year.
Freshman Carley Hebb, a La Plata resident and La Plata High School graduate who played for the women's soccer team, earned a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic third team for maintaining a 3.76 GPA. Freshman Sierra Walker, a North Point High School graduate and White Plains resident and member of the CSM women's cross country team, finished the year with a 3.75 GPA.
"I was glad to see that we had other student-athletes at CSM get all-academic awards," Kluh said. "We had athletes from most of our other sports make it. I learned so much last year. Our coaches are great. So many of us were new to volleyball and with a new coach it was a great learning experience. I am really looking forward to this season."
Student-athletes who maintained a 4.0 GPA for the year earned a spot on the first team, those who finished the year with a 3.80 to 3.99 GPA qualified for the second team and those student-athletes with a cumulative 3.60 to 3.79 earned a spot on the third team. In all, a new NJCAA record of 6,656 student-athletes earned a berth on the three teams, eclipsing the previous mark of 6,329 set the year before.
"Year in and year out, NJCAA student-athletes continue to set a new standard both on the field and in the classroom," said NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker in a July news release announcing the teams. "The 2018-19 academic year was no different as student-athletes raised the bar once again to reiterate the importance of academics throughout the NJCAA. As an association, we take tremendous pride in knowing that our student-athletes put their best foot forward each day to become well-rounded members of their team, campus and communities."