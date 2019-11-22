Perhaps it would seem only fitting that Tuesday night's contest between the College of Southern Maryland women's basketball team and visiting Community College of Philadelphia, rescheduled from two weeks earlier, would begin somewhat belatedly as the visitors made a tardy arrival in La Plata.
Philadelphia arrived late after navigating through heavy traffic in I-95 and U.S. 301, CSM worked on various passing drills. The game itself was close, with the two teams tied at 48 through three quarters of play, but the Hawks were hindered by 10 turnovers in the fourt and eventually fell, 69-62.
"We just had way too many unforced turnovers," CSM head coach Ardell Jackson said. "But those things happen to young teams. We have a lot of young players who are going to be very good. They're still learning. These games are about learning and working toward our ultimate goal at the end of the season of making a run in the Region [XX] tournament."
Clearly one of the bright spots for the CSM (1-1 overall) through the first two games of the season, is freshman Karalina Lawrence, who led the way with 23 points in a losing cause on Tuesday and was the only Hawks player to score in double figures. Lawrence spent her youth playing in Belarus and was a member of that country's Under-14 national team and was accustomed to long bus rides to contests in neighboring countries, including Lithuania and Estonia.
"Tonight we needed to do a better job of rebounding," Lawrence said. "We have to work on our communication. We had some mistakes because we did not communicate well. The fourth quarter we played with a lot of energy, which we didn't do in the first half. But we had too many turnovers because we did not communicate better."
Although the visitors arrived late, they had little trouble starting the game quickly. Philadelphia darted to a 9-2 lead and led 11-4 before CSM rallied to get within a point on buckets inside from Lawrence and Virginia Houston and a three-point field goal at the buzzer from freshman Kirsten Hamilton (a Great Mills High School graduate from Ridge) that trimmed the Hawks' deficit to 14-13.
Philadelphia started the second quarter quickly as well and led by as many as eight points at 27-19 before CSM got three-pointers from Jaila Savoy (a St. Charles High School graduate from Waldorf) and Hamilton and another bucket inside from Lawrence to draw even at 29. The visitors then countered with the next five points before Savoy scored late to trim the gap to 34-31 at the intermission.
CSM recorded a pair of firsts in the third quarter, one that ended with the teams deadlocked at 48. A bucket inside from Maranda Carey gave the Hawks a 37-36 lead with just less than six minutes remaining in the quarter, their first of the game. Then later in the frame, Lawrence completed a conventional three-point play that was capped by the Hawks' first free-throw attempt of the night with 90 seconds left in the third.
Neither team played well during the early stages of the fourth, but CSM committed turnovers on seven of their first 11 possessions of the quarter and fell behind 56-51. The Hawks would eventually commit 10 turnovers in the frame and short jumpers from sophomore Cassandra Colon enabled the visitors to forge a comfortable 65-58 lead with just over one minute remaining.
CSM forced several Philadelphia turnovers in the last minute and got to within 65-62 on a bucket and then two free throws from Lawrence. But Colon connected on four free throws over the last 25 seconds to keep the Hawks from making a serious bid.
Colon went 9 of 11 from the stripe during the game on Tuesday and had 21 points which only trailed teammate Cyanie Hull-Smith by a point for the team high for Philadelphia, while the Hawks entire team was a collective 7 of 9 at the line for the contest.
"Our goal is to win a [Region XX] championship," Lawrence said. "We have to work on rebounding and communicating. Our next practices are going to focus on rebounding. We gave up too many second shots."
CSM is scheduled to host Thomas Nelson of Virginia at 5 p.m. today in the first game of a doubleheader with the men's team.
CSM men split in tournament
The Hawks' men's basketball team took part in the Montgomery College Tip-Off Classic last weekend and came away with a win on Saturday and a loss on Sunday.
CSM (2-5) defeated Mercyhurst North East of Pennsylvania 90-68, then fell to Cape Fear of North Carolina 115-94.
Warrick Godwin and Lelan Eackles (a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate from Waldorf) led the way in Saturday's win. Godwin finished with 24 points, including six threes, and Eackles was right behind him with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Armon Williams added 17 points and Amir Lawrence (a Westlake High School graduate from Waldorf) had 10, while Desha Curtis contributed eight points and 11 assists.
Lawrence and five others finished in double figures in Sunday's loss. Lawrence finished with a team-high 24 points, while Devin Thomas (a Westlake High School graduate from Waldorf) and Williams each had 13. Godwin added 12 and Eackles 11.
Curtis contributed 10 with all of his points coming from the free-throw line, going 10 of 13. The Hawks were a combined 35 of 49 (71.4 percent) from the stripe in the game.