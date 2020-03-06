A glimpse at the win-loss records for the College of Southern Maryland basketball teams in 2019-2020 might offer plenty of similarity, but the Hawks' women's team will head into the NJCAA Region XX Division II Tournament this weekend, while the men's team has already seen its campaign come to an end.
The CSM women (11-13 overall) will seek to capture the Region XX title as one of the budding Cinderella teams as the Hawks continue to improve under Ardell Jackson.
As the sixth seed, CSM was slated to face third-seed Howard Community College on Thursday evening in an opening round Region XX contest at Howard, which is hosting the tournament. If Hawks prevailed on Thursday, then they will play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday against the winner of a quarterfinal matchup that had seventh-seeded Cecil College taking on second-seeded Chesapeake College. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
"Region XX is all about matchups," Jackson said. "I think we match up well with Howard. I think we match up well with anyone in Region XX. For us, it's all about which team is going to show up. With us, it's just being able to come in prepared to play. The way we look at each game as a team and as a coaching staff is every game in the Region XX tournament is a championship game."
CSM will head into the tournament following its best month of the season as the Hawks went 5-2 in February, defeating Potomac State (W.Va.) (82-77), Anne Arundel Community College (84-66), Cecil College (65-63), Thomas Nelson (Va.) (74-41) and Howard (92-67). The Hawks fell to nonconference Central Penn, 84-73, and were thumped by Region XX top seed CCBC-Essex, 108-72.
"We have a good squad of girls that are ready to play basketball and ready to try and bring some history here to CSM as well," Jackson said. "Everybody has their own mission within their own programs, and we want to be the first [women's] team to win a Region XX championship in the history here. That's been our goal since we've stepped on the court. We're trying to make some history and we're just going to work hard to do it."
While the CSM women are still seeking Region XX success and a berth in the NJCAA Division II national tournament, the CSM men (12-17) will not be competing for the region crown. The Hawks were involved in a bevy of close contests this winter and several of them were narrow setbacks that prevented them from securing a Region XX berth.
"There was always a good positive vibe on the team," said 13th-year head coach Alan Hoyt, a Great Mills High School graduate whose team completed the season 10th in the Region XX standings, two spots below an automatic berth in the tournament. "But we didn't always have everyone available that we needed. We had a few injuries and we lost one guy to suspension, but the guys always came ready to practice and ready for games. It was just frustrating for them because losing a few close games can get in your head."
CSM struggled down the stretch, losing six of its last seven games with the lone victory being a 91-86 triumph over Allegany College on Feb. 19. In the season finale on March 1, the Hawks suffered an 88-87 setback to Garrett College.