Contee cousins commit to colleges

Often mistaken for brothers, recent Huntingtown High School graduates and cousins Charles Contee and Garrett Contee will be heading to two different colleges this fall to pursue two different sports.
Charles Contee is heading McDaniel College in Western Maryland, an NCAA Division III school which plays in the Centennial Conference, for men’s basketball. Cousin Garrett Contee is going to Saint Vincent College, an NCAA Division III school in Pennsylvania which competes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, for bowling.
Both Contees played basketball for the Hurricanes the past three seasons, but only one of them is pursuing that sport in college following a season in which the team finished 16-8 overall and won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division title.
“I really enjoyed the last three years playing basketball for Huntingtown,” said Garrett Contee, who sports a 220 average and high game of 284 in bowling. “It was a lot of fun being on the team and playing with my cousin. It’s going to be tough to give up basketball in college, but I started bowling when I was maybe 10 years old and I just kept going back and looking to get better.”
Garrett Contee was an inside presence for the Hurricanes the past three seasons, while Charles Contee was considered among the SMAC’s best perimeter shooters. While Garrett is begrudgingly set to part with his days and nights on the hardwood, Charles is looking forward to four more years at McDaniel.
“The last two years at Huntingtown were great,” said Charles Contee, who missed his sophomore season with a knee injury. “I made a full recovery from my knee injury and then had two really good years. I always wanted to go to a small school like McDaniel. A previous Huntingtown player, Tony Tavares, played there and he really liked it and he told me it was a great place to play.”
Huntingtown head boys basketball coach Tobias Jenifer enjoyed having both Contees play genuinely complimentary roles for the Hurricanes the past three years and commended both for their academics in addition to their athleticism.
“They were both great kids, first and foremost,” Jenifer said. “They were both great students and they know it all starts in the classroom. Charles was a great shooting guard for us, definitely one of the best in SMAC. I’m happy for him that he gets to play four more years at McDaniel. Garrett was a tough inside presence for us. He was probably the best bowler that anyone knew about in SMAC.”
Although the Contee cousins will not be playing basketball in college or attending the same school, there is a chance they could begin a friendly rivalry in the bowling alley this summer.
“Garrett has been talking a lot about how good he is,” Charles Contee said. “He loves bowling and he’s focused on it now. I guess he’ll spend most of his summer at the bowling alley. I’m going to have to get there one of these days and see what I can do against him.”
