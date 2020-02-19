LANDOVER — On Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, six Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim teams made a splash at the Class 4A-3A North Region Swim Championships.
In the girls meet, Leonardtown (212 points) garnered the best result from a SMAC school with a fifth-place finish. Great Mills was eighth (135), Huntingtown was ninth (122) and North Point was 10th (78) to round out SMAC schools finishing in the top 10. Northern placed 12th (46) and Chopticon was 14th (26). Sherwood of Montgomery County won the team championship for a second consecutive year with 347 points.
“We love coming up here for the regional meet,” Leonardtown second-year head coach Alex Marley said. “Even though we are in the north region, we have a lot of great competition.”
In the boys meet, Montgomery Blair took the team title for the second straight year with 389 points. Leonardtown (172) was the top SMAC finisher in fifth place, while Great Mills finished sixth (163), North Point eighth (149), Huntingtown 10th (83), Northern 12th (44) and Chopticon 14th (24).
The SMAC had multiple swimmers finish in the top 10, including one event winner on the boys side. Leonardtown senior Zach Claus won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.19 seconds, while he was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (1:58.57).
Claus and many of the top swimmers from Saturday’s races are scheduled to compete in the 4A-3A state championships, slated for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center in College Park.
“Zach Claus did a really good job today, and he’s had some great swims for us again this year,” Marley said. “We are excited for states.”
Great Mills and Leonardtown had strong showings in the relay events. In the boys 400 free relay, Claus, Liam Smith, Jimmy Wojtowicz and Alex Konecny earned the Raiders a third-place finish (3:26.18), while the Great Mills team of Bradley Beall, Benjamin White, Sean Eby and Joseph Davis finished fourth (3:28.62).
In the boys 200 medley relay, Eby, White, Beall and Nolen Willey finished fourth for Great Mills (1:45.98). In the girls 400 free relay, Leonardtown’s team of Caroline Allred, Laura Scott, Amaya Duke and Gabrielle Bonds finished fourth (3:57.67).
“We’ve had a really good season. Everyone has put in a lot of work,” Scott said. “I am just really proud to be a part of this team.”
Numerous swimmers on the girls side for Leonardtown had strong showings. Leonardtown junior Nelle Ray finished inside the top seven in two events with a sixth-place finish in the 200 free (2:02.00) and a seventh-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:01.48).
Raiders junior Sam Hotz finished inside the top 10 with a ninth-place finish in the 50 free (26.37) and a 10th-place performance in the 100 free (58.89).
Bonds, a freshman at Leonardtown, finished sixth in the 500 free (5:39.93) and Lauren McCloskey, a sophomore for the Raiders, finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.79) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:22.18). Duke was ninth in the 500 free (5:45.85) and sophomore Kate Smith was ninth in the 100 back (1:05.76). Leanna Connolly, a Leonardtown sophomore, was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.74).
Wojtowicz was a strong swimmer for the Raiders’ boys with a seventh-place finish in the 100 fly (56.31) and a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:06.45). Liam Smith finished seventh in the 200 free (1:55.21) and Konecny was ninth in the 100 back (1:01.98).
Great Mills was led by Davis, a freshman, on the boys side with two fifth-place finishes in the 50 free (22.97) and 100 free (49.99). White was seventh in the 100 breast (1:04.82) and Beall was eighth in the 200 IM (2:09.99).
On the girls side for the Hornets, sophomore Sophie Chan finished inside the top eight with a seventh-place mark in the 50 free (25.92) and an eighth-place finish in the 100 free (56.52). Hornets freshman Noe Baker was seventh in the 500 free (5:39.93) and junior Lydia Morris was eighth in the 100 breast (1:15.30).
Huntingtown sophomore Emma Biehn highlighted top-five performances for the Hurricanes with fifth-place finishes in the 200 free (2:01.46) and 100 fly (1:00.19). Hurricanes sophomore Gabrielle Schmidt finished fifth in the 500 free (5:28.25) and 10th in the 100 back (1:07.32). Junior Alivia Rogers was ninth in the 100 breast (1:15.31).
On the boys side for Huntingtown, junior David Rodriguez was sixth in the 50 free (23.09) and seventh in the 100 free (51.57) and senior Alex Droneberger was fifth in the 100 fly (55.78).
North Point had a handful of swimmers on the boys side achieve top-10 finishes. Senior Mikel Reyes was sixth in the 100 fly (56.23), junior Joey Papagno was eighth in the 50 free (23.24), senior Liam Perella earned eighth in the 100 back (1:01.90) and junior Robert Polk was 10th in the 100 breast (1:08.27).
Chopticon junior Rosemary Wild finished 15th in the 200 IM (2:32.20) and Northern freshman Katherine Greene was 11th in the 500 free (6:19.09) to highlight top performances from their respective schools.
“We were down numbers with some kids due to a number of different things, but the kids that did swim and compete got some of their best times across the board,” Northern head coach Maggie O’Grady said. “Our splits were pretty significant and right where they needed to be. We pulled together where we could with what we could and finished strong. This will be the first year in my coaching career that we don’t have any state qualifiers, but this was a great experience for our kids. We are excited to get back out there next season.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2