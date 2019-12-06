There is no question that Calvert’s boys basketball team graduated a heavy load of talent from last year’s team, a group that went 14-9 overall while finishing second in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play with a 9-3 divisional mark.
But in Isaiah Foote’s opinion, the team that will take the floor at 6:30 tonight when the Cavaliers open their season at La Plata, while different, will be more than capable.
“I feel like we have a bunch of key players returning, so it can help focus the younger guys coming up,” Foote said prior to practice on Tuesday night. “All of us can be a great team. There is no drama with this team. I feel like everyone gets along with each other. That will take us a long way.”
Foote, who is committed to East Carolina University for football, is one of four returning players who played significant varsity minutes last year. Fellow big man Jonathan Rawlings and guards Mark Rachic and Isaiah Jones also return. With a couple big men down low and some new energy on the bench, the Cavaliers figure to be an interesting team this winter.
“We graduated a lot of guys and those guys were always playing,” Calvert head boys basketball coach Jeremy Kurutz said. “We’re returning four varsity guys, I believe. ... I have my point guard [Rachic] back, that’s good. He’s also playing at a better level than last year which is great. Rawlings was our center last year and he’s going to have a bigger role this year. Having Foote in there, he’s another monster, he’s going to [East Carolina], so he’s obviously a good athlete and has good hands. We have twin towers. We’ve been waiting on their senior year. We’re going to feed them in the post. You’d be silly if you didn’t.
“Isaiah Jones comes back. He was always a starter or coming right off the bench, good guard, good athlete. We do return a good four core guys. Any of those four could have started any game, and some of them did.”
The Cavaliers will also add Nyson Andre to that mix, who Kurutz expects to be a disruptive force on defense. But how well the bench acclimates to varsity competition will have a lot to say about how things look for the team at the end of the season.
“Before we had a really deep bench,” Kurutz said. “Our bench has some promise to it, we have some size and have some guys who can shoot a little bit. But the varsity level is a whole new level for them.
“They’re coming along pretty well. As they get better we’re just going to get stronger. That’s what we’re looking at right now, hoping by the end of the season we can get the new guys up to speed. Once they do, we’re a pretty solid team.”
With the regular season’s start at hand, Jones was optimistic about how all the pieces were fitting together.
“With a mixture of a lot of new guys and a lot of old guys I think we’re coming together as a team pretty well,” he said. “We’re jelling pretty well together.”
“We’re solid. We have a good amount of returning guys and have a young bench coming up,” added Rachic. “The key is definitely going to be moving the ball and also feeding our two big guys down on the block and let them go to work.”
Calvert may have graduated the bulk of its scoring from last year’s team, but Foote believes the team chemistry this year’s team has will help the team move forward and, hopefully, put the team in position to take a step or two.
“Everybody has to be on the same page if we want to keep going,” he said. “We don’t have as much talent as we did last year, but everybody this year is more together. We’re more of a team, I would say.”
And that is something that has made coming to the gym every day enjoyable for everybody involved, according to Kurutz.
“We have a good coaching staff. They’re going to coach them up,” he said. “What I like about this team is they’re really together. They’re all about the team. Nobody is out for themselves. They are very unselfish with the ball, don’t mind if somebody else shoots the ball. They take good shots when they’re open. We don’t force many things, because if they don’t like what they see they pass it off.
“We really don’t have a lot of problems. It only takes one or two guys to mess things up. The guys on this team are all good, solid people and teammates. That’s going to be one of our strengths. These guys really care about each other and it’s not about themselves. Regardless of what happens, the entire coaching staff and this team is having a blast right now.”
